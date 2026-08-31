Mirzapur: The Movie is heading to theatres on September 4, and Ravi Kishan has added to the anticipation with a fresh update from Gorakhpur. The actor shared that the film is receiving a positive response while teasing fans with what he called a “garma-garam report” ahead of its worldwide theatrical release.

Ravi Kishan teases something special ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release: “Garma-garam report”

Sharing the update, Ravi Kishan said, “I am coming directly from Gorakhpur with a garma-garam report. There is a great response to the film, and people can't wait for 4th September!”

His comments come just days before the theatrical release of the film, which marks the Mirzapur franchise’s transition from streaming to the big screen. The franchise, which began in 2018, has built a strong following over three seasons of the series.

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back familiar faces

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The cast includes several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Pramod Pathak and Harshita Shekhar Gaur, among others. Ravi Kishan is also part of the ensemble.

The film will additionally see the return of some popular characters from the series. Divyenndu will reprise his role as Munna Bhaiya, while Kulbhushan Kharbanda returns as Satyanand Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta.

Mirzapur franchise heads to cinemas

With the film, the Mirzapur story is expanding beyond its streaming format and onto the theatrical stage. The makers are taking the characters and their ongoing conflicts to a larger cinematic setting, while bringing back several actors who have been closely associated with the franchise.

Ravi Kishan’s latest update comes as the film enters its final stretch of promotions. With the actor highlighting the response he has seen in Gorakhpur, attention now turns to how Mirzapur: The Movie performs when it arrives in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie: Ritesh Sidhwani reveals why the film needed its own story; says “It needed its own midpoint, emotional journey and payoff”

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