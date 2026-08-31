Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan, Romy, Rashmeet Kaur, Dhanda Nyoliwala, Anand Bhaskar, Ginny Diwan, Junaid Kumar, John Stewart Enduri, director Gurmmeet Singh and writer Puneet Krishna attended the music launch of Mirzapur The Movie in Mumbai. During the trailer launch, the media was told that Ravi Kishan would attend. However, he was nowhere to be found. This time, the invite message didn’t mention Ravi Kishan’s name but he made it. The actor-turned-MP is on a roll right now on social media. As expected, he rocked the show.

VIRAL Ravi Kishan makes a dhamakedaar film-event comeback at Mirzapur The Movie launch; DANCES his heart out and hails Sonal Chauhan: “Inki shakti ke baare mein bataunga toh aap log PAGLA jaayenge!”

Ravi Kishan danced with Sonal Chauhan as Rashmeet Kaur performed on the song ‘Ghoom Ghoom’. He then praised the host of the show by saying, “Aap abdhut hai. You are amazing. You’re rocking the show right now. I am mesmerized with your energy and presence of mind. Aap se milke bahut accha laga!”

Ravi then credited the film’s director and writer, “Thank you to Guru bhai and Puneet bhai. You guys wanted me to be a part of it. They have incorporated my character so beautifully that you won’t feel ki yeh aadmi alag se aaya hai. People will love my character Babban while Babban is in love with Mumtaz (played by Sonal Chauhan).”

Ravi Kishan further said, “All my ati-priya actors are sitting here like Kaleen Bhaiyya, as in Pankaj Tripathi, then Ali, Divyenndu babu…Jitendra, who’s the superstar of Panchayat, is also here! Also, I’d like to salute the nari shakti of the show.”

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Ravi spoke highly of Sonal Chauhan, “Next to me, there’s also a shakti standing. Inki shakti ke baare mein bataunga toh aap log pagla jaayenge! This woman, standing next to me, is unbelievable. I’ll tell you how. When we were shooting this song, the temperature was 2 or 3 degrees. Divyenndu babu and I were wearing warm clothes due to the weather. But not this lady. Hawa bhi chal rahi thi. Whenever we would be told that hamara shot nahin hai, we would run. But not her.”

Then, in his style, Ravi Kishan added, “Today, the advance booking has begun and people have gone bonkers. Kamaal ka response hai iska. I have just come from my constituency, Gorakhpur. So, I’ve got a garma-garam report that people can’t wait for September 4, the day the film releases.”

He continued, “I have an experience of working on so many films. I can guarantee that people will come out of the theatres satisfied. They would not feel cheated. You’ll see Kaleen Bhaiyya, Babloo, Guddu and Munna in a virat roop and you’d see me in a pagal roop! Toh bada hi maza aayega ki itne toofanon ke saath ek paglait bhi rahega.”

Also Read: Ravi Kishan teases something special ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release: “Garma-garam report”

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