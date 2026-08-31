Indian rock band Euphoria has released its ninth studio album, 'Dhoomsday.' The multilingual album brings together a range of artists from different musical backgrounds, including Shalmali, Akriti Kakar, Dhanji, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kinshuk Sen. The album also features the voice of late singer KK on its closing track.

Euphoria releases ninth studio album Dhoomsday featuring Shalmali, Akriti Kakar, Dhanji and KK

The album comprises eight tracks, beginning with 'Dhoomsday - The Prologue.' It moves across different musical styles and languages through collaborations with the featured artists.

Among the tracks are 'Koi Naa,' featuring the Nazar Pandher Group, 'Tumse Mohabbat Hai' with Shalmali, 'Tu Bewafa' featuring Dhanji and the Malayalam song 'Ee Swapnangal (Dream Song)' with Jyotsna Radhakrishnan.

The album continues with 'Manmaani' featuring Kinshuk Sen, 'Winner' featuring Abhay Jodhpurkar and 'Jobab Dao' with Akriti Kakar. It concludes with 'Aapki Duaa,' which brings together KK and Euphoria.

KK features on the album’s closing track

The inclusion of KK gives DHOOMSDAY a distinct emotional dimension. 'Aapki Duaa' combines the late singer’s voice with a new composition by Euphoria, bringing together his familiar vocals and the band’s sound.

The album also includes collaborations that span different Indian languages and musical traditions. Rather than limiting the record to one style, Euphoria has used each collaboration to introduce a different musical character while retaining the band's identity.

Euphoria’s latest musical chapter

Production on Dhoomsday involved recording, mixing and mastering at facilities including Abbey Road Studios in London, Euphoria’s own The Clinic in New Delhi and Mumbai’s Island City Studios.

With the album, Euphoria continues its long-standing presence in India’s independent music scene while exploring collaborations with artists from different generations and musical backgrounds.

Dhoomsday is now available to stream across major music platforms.

Also Read: Sara Arjun on being appreciated for her Telugu debut Euphoria after Dhurandhar, “I’m still trying to fully take it in”

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