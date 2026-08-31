Mirzapur: The Movie: Ritesh Sidhwani reveals why the film needed its own story; says “It needed its own midpoint, emotional journey and payoff”

Excel Entertainment co-founder and producer Ritesh Sidhwani has opened up about the challenges of bringing Mirzapur from streaming to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. The upcoming film marks the theatrical transition of the popular franchise and is set to bring its established characters and world to cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Mirzapur: The Movie: Ritesh Sidhwani reveals why the film needed its own story; says “It needed its own midpoint, emotional journey and payoff”

With the series having already completed three seasons, one of the key challenges for the makers was creating a feature film that could offer something new to existing fans while also functioning as a standalone cinematic experience.

During an interview, Sidhwani was asked what Mirzapur: The Movie could do in a theatre that the series could not, particularly given the challenge of fitting the franchise’s extensive story into a three-hour feature. Explaining the approach, he said, “We are taking an IP created as a series and turning it into a feature film. We have seen the reverse happen many times, where films are turned into series. So, in a way, we are breaking the format again and trying something different. Mirzapur has a very loyal fan base, and we are giving those fans something new to experience in theatres. We are essentially saying, ‘You already love these characters. Now come and experience them in a completely different way’."

Sidhwani further explained that the film does not attempt to compress the three seasons of the series into one theatrical outing. Instead, the makers developed an untold chapter set within the timeline of the first season.

He said, “The idea was to take an untold chapter from Season 1 (between two or three episodes) and bring it to the big screen. We also wanted to bring back beloved characters, including Munna Bhaiya and others who were no longer around by Season 3. The first challenge was to tell a story without affecting the narrative of the later seasons. Secondly, we had to ensure the film didn't feel like three stitched-together episodes of the series. It had to work as a film, with its own beginning, middle and end. It needed its own midpoint, emotional journey and payoff so that audiences could enjoy it as a complete story without affecting Season 4, which will follow. However, if anyone has not watched any season of the series, he/she would still be able to enjoy the film.”

The film’s theatrical format is being positioned as a new way for audiences to revisit the Mirzapur universe, while retaining its established characters and tone. The return of characters such as Munna Bhaiya has further added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie is not the first Indian film based on a web series, this regional project did it less than a month ago

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