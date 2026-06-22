Rashmika Mandanna recently treated her fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of her beloved character, Diya Reddy, from Cocktail 2. Taking to social media, the actress shared a candid video from the film’s set, offering a sneak peek into the moments that went into bringing Diya’s story to life. While the clip showcased Rashmika during a shoot, it was her heartfelt caption that truly resonated with fans.

Rashmika Mandanna’s emotional farewell to Diya Reddy from Cocktail 2: “Signing off with love”

Looking back on the romance that won audiences over, Rashmika wrote, “We’ve always believed in the forever kind of love and it was lived.” She concluded the note on an emotional note, saying, “Signing off with love. Yours, Diya Reddy and Rashmika.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The post arrives as viewers continue to shower praise on her portrayal of Diya Reddy. Fans and critics alike have appreciated the warmth, elegance, and authenticity Rashmika brought to the role, making Diya one of the standout characters in Cocktail 2.

The BTS video quickly sparked emotional reactions online, with many fans sharing how difficult it is to say goodbye to a character they have come to cherish. More than just a behind-the-scenes moment, the clip serves as a tribute to the journey of creating Diya and Rashmika’s dedication to the role.

Over the years, Rashmika Mandanna has cultivated a strong bond with audiences across India, and the overwhelming response to Diya Reddy further highlights her ever-growing popularity. Although her journey as the character has come to an end, fans continue to celebrate both Diya and the actress who made the role so memorable.

Even as Rashmika bids farewell to Diya Reddy, the affection and admiration for the character show no signs of fading.

Also Read : Cocktail 2 Box Office: Scores a good weekend, all set for the 100 Crore Club entry

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