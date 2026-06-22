Over the years, Adi and Manav have become one of Indian cinema’s most iconic comic duos, earning a devoted fan following through their hilarious antics, memorable dialogues, and countless viral moments. In Dhamaal 4, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi reprise their beloved roles, while Sanjeeda Shaikh joins the adventure, bringing a fresh dynamic to the brothers’ comical search for hidden treasure.

Sanjeeda Shaikh calls Adi-Manav the ‘Ultimate dynamic duo’ as she joins their crazy adventure in Dhamaal 4

Expressing her excitement about being part of the popular franchise, Sanjeeda shared her admiration for the legendary pair. “Adi and Manav are the ultimate dynamic duo, and their chemistry is unmatched. My character’s entry into their world only adds to the chaos and entertainment. It’s amusing to see how differently they react to every situation. They thrive on creating confusion together, and that’s exactly where the fun begins,” she said.

Promising a laughter-filled ride for viewers of all ages, Dhamaal 4 boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, the film is a collaboration between T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The much-awaited comedy entertainer is set to hit theatres on July 10, 2026.

Also Read : Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and gang embark on a chaotic treasure hunt

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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