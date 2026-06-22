Composer Shashwat Sachdev has spoken about working with Ranveer Singh on the track ‘Aari Aari’ from Dhurandhar 2, describing how the actor’s on-screen presence shaped the song’s character.

Ranveer Singh’s presence gave ‘Aari Aari’ its “physical voltage”, says Dhurandhar 2 composer Shashwat Sachdev ahead of the actor’s birthday

In an interview with Zoom online, Sachdev said: “Ranveer’s presence gave ‘Aari Aari’ its physical voltage, but the musical idea was shaped by more than performance alone. The world of the first film had already shown me an energy that was hyper, aggressive, angry and slightly dangerous. Then there was Aditya’s conception of the sequence.”

He added: “Later, when we began thinking of it for the second trailer, Ojas’s (Gautam) edit gave the track another life and showed me how powerfully it could land. ‘Aari Aari’ grew from the meeting of Ranveer’s screen energy, Aditya’s ambition for the sequence and the rhythm of the edit.”

Sachdev also recalled the late-night creative sessions with Singh during the film’s making, describing the actor’s approach to receiving other collaborators’ work. “He was supportive and encouraging without becoming casually flattering or judgmental. We looked forward to those sessions because they were among the most enjoyable parts of the process. An artist who can receive somebody else’s work with that much enthusiasm gives the entire room the confidence to go further,” Sachdev said.

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The track ‘Aari Aari’ is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

With a diverse slate of projects in development, Shashwat Sachdev is set to continue exploring new musical and cinematic spaces. His upcoming work reflects a focus on storytelling, collaboration, and expanding his presence across industries and formats.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shashwat Sachdev calls The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’s ‘Ghafoor’ “one of the most fascinating experiences” of his career; opens up on meeting Shah Rukh Khan: “What stood out to me most was not his success, but his WARMTH”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.