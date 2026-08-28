Take a look at how Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of sibling love with special posts and cherished memories.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 saw Bollywood celebrities take to social media to celebrate the sibling bond in their own ways. From childhood memories and throwback pictures to candid moments with brothers and sisters, several stars shared glimpses of their Rakhi celebrations with fans. While some dedicated heartfelt messages to their siblings, others marked the occasion with pictures that captured their personal equation beyond the spotlight.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Sanjay Dutt to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs share heartfelt moments with siblings

Here is a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who turned to Instagram this Raksha Bandhan to celebrate their siblings and share a glimpse of their special moments with their followers.

Sanjay Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)



Jackky Bhagnani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepshikha Deshmukh (@deepshikhadeshmukh)



Raashi Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)



Preity Zinta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Randeep Hooda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)



Vivek Oberoi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)



Ektaa R Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)



Kriti Kharbanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)



Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Kapoor family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)



Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha Satish Pednekar (@samikshapednekar)



Genelia Deshmukh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, and others

Also Read: Kriti Sanon takes a funny dig at those discussing her outfit in her Rakshabandhan ad as “Rakhi fashion committee”, posts adorable Rakhi picture with sister Nupur

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