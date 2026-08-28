Raksha Bandhan 2026 saw Bollywood celebrities take to social media to celebrate the sibling bond in their own ways. From childhood memories and throwback pictures to candid moments with brothers and sisters, several stars shared glimpses of their Rakhi celebrations with fans. While some dedicated heartfelt messages to their siblings, others marked the occasion with pictures that captured their personal equation beyond the spotlight.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Sanjay Dutt to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs share heartfelt moments with siblings
Here is a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who turned to Instagram this Raksha Bandhan to celebrate their siblings and share a glimpse of their special moments with their followers.
Sanjay Dutt
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Jackky Bhagnani
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Raashi Khanna
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Preity Zinta
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Randeep Hooda
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Vivek Oberoi
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Ektaa R Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor
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Kriti Kharbanda
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Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
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Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan
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Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Kapoor family
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Bhumi Pednekar
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Genelia Deshmukh
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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, and others
Also Read: Kriti Sanon takes a funny dig at those discussing her outfit in her Rakshabandhan ad as “Rakhi fashion committee”, posts adorable Rakhi picture with sister Nupur
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