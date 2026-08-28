The countdown to Bigg Boss Season 20 has entered its final phase, with JioHotstar unveiling a new promo on August 28. The latest glimpse features host Salman Khan introducing a new twist that could change the way eliminations play out in the upcoming season of the long-running reality show.

Bigg Boss 20 New Promo: Salman Khan introduces ‘Extra Jeevandaan’ twist for evicted contestants

In the promo, Salman talks about the fate of contestants who are evicted or eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. However, this season, elimination may not necessarily mean an immediate exit. The promo introduces a new lifeline under which eliminated contestants will be allowed to remain inside the Bigg Boss house for a fixed period, giving them an opportunity for a second chance.

Salman refers to the new element as the ‘Vardaan of Extra Jeevandaan’, suggesting that contestants facing elimination could get additional time inside the house before their journey comes to an end. The development is expected to add another layer to the nominations and elimination process, while potentially changing the dynamics between contestants. The promo’s caption further hints at the impact of the new twist, stating, “Double the chances, triple the drama! Tathas-two, meri jaan.”

The latest promo is not the first promotional video released ahead of Bigg Boss 20. However, it focuses specifically on the new ‘Extra Jeevandaan’ element and gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from the format when the new season begins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)



Bigg Boss remains one of the longest-running reality show franchises on Indian television. With Season 20 approaching, speculation around the contestant lineup has also gathered momentum. Several names, including Rhiya Ahir, Elnaaz Norouzi, Amrapali Dubey and Isha Rikhi, have been doing the rounds in reports and discussions surrounding the upcoming season. The official contestant lineup, however, is expected to be revealed closer to the premiere.

With Salman Khan returning as the host, Bigg Boss 20 is set to introduce a new group of contestants and fresh twists to the familiar reality show format. The ‘Extra Jeevandaan’ concept could prove particularly significant as contestants navigate nominations, eliminations and their alliances inside the house.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Nayanthara film titled Monster: Report

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