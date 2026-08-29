As the festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across India, celebrities took to social media to share special moments with their brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 brought with it a wave of festive cheer as families across the country came together to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Bollywood celebrities, too, joined in the celebrations on August 28, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments with siblings and loved ones.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: From family moments to festive celebrations, Bollywood stars give a glimpse into their sibling bond

While several Bollywood stars had started sharing their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Friday morning itself, another set of celebrities continued to share about the festive mood later in the day, by offering a sneak peek into how they marked the occasion this year. From traditional festivities and family gatherings to candid photographs and heartfelt social media posts, the celebrations reflected the personal equation siblings share away from the spotlight.

As Bollywood continues to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, here’s a look at how another set of celebrities marked the festival of sibling love in 2026.

Kartik Aaryan

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Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday

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Alia Bhatt

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Pooja Bhatt

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Shanaya Kapoor

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Shilpa Shetty

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Raveena Tandon

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Akshay Kumar

Over the years, Raksha Bandhan has also become an occasion for celebrities to give fans a glimpse into their family lives. This year was no different, with several familiar faces sharing pictures and videos that captured the warmth and camaraderie of the festival. Alongside festive outfits and celebrations, their posts offered a more personal look at the sibling bonds that remain an important part of their lives.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Sanjay Dutt to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs share heartfelt moments with siblings

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