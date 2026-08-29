Raksha Bandhan 2026 brought with it a wave of festive cheer as families across the country came together to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Bollywood celebrities, too, joined in the celebrations on August 28, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments with siblings and loved ones.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: From family moments to festive celebrations, Bollywood stars give a glimpse into their sibling bond
While several Bollywood stars had started sharing their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Friday morning itself, another set of celebrities continued to share about the festive mood later in the day, by offering a sneak peek into how they marked the occasion this year. From traditional festivities and family gatherings to candid photographs and heartfelt social media posts, the celebrations reflected the personal equation siblings share away from the spotlight.
As Bollywood continues to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, here’s a look at how another set of celebrities marked the festival of sibling love in 2026.
Kartik Aaryan
View this post on Instagram
Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt
View this post on Instagram
Pooja Bhatt
View this post on Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
View this post on Instagram
Raveena Tandon
View this post on Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Over the years, Raksha Bandhan has also become an occasion for celebrities to give fans a glimpse into their family lives. This year was no different, with several familiar faces sharing pictures and videos that captured the warmth and camaraderie of the festival. Alongside festive outfits and celebrations, their posts offered a more personal look at the sibling bonds that remain an important part of their lives.
Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Sanjay Dutt to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs share heartfelt moments with siblings
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.