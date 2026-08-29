Abhishek Banerjee insists that Ranveer Singh as Hamza was “one of his best performances”; says, “It is more difficult than Khilji”

Months after the release of the Dhurandhar duology, the portrayal of Ranveer Singh as Hamza continues to be discussed within the film industry. Actor Abhishek Banerjee has now shared his assessment of the performance, calling it one of the best he has seen and describing the role as more challenging for an actor than Ranveer’s acclaimed portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Abhishek Banerjee insists that Ranveer Singh as Hamza was “one of his best performances”; says, “It is more difficult than Khilji”

Speaking about Ranveer’s performance as Hamza, Abhishek Banerjee said, "It's one of the best performances I've ever seen and Ranveer Singh, what he did, I think it's one of the best. I don't have anybody to compare with. It is his best."

Abhishek was subsequently asked whether he considered Ranveer’s Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat to be a stronger performance than Hamza. He felt that Hamza presented a different set of challenges for the actor.

"Trust me, this is more difficult than Khilji. As an actor, I can tell. I don't know whether he'll agree to it or not. But I think Khilji, whether, see, I'm saying Khilji, if he didn't do it, somebody else did it, Khilji would still be Khilji. Hamza, on paper, no matter how good he is, you have to really, really, you know, be at it to get those emotions out. Especially the scene where, the second part, how it starts and he starts killing for his sister. The rage, I have not seen something like that in a long, long, long time," he shared.

According to Abhishek, a key distinction between the two characters lies in how much the actor’s interpretation contributes to their impact. While Khilji comes with a recognisable historical identity and a larger-than-life persona, Hamza required Ranveer to build the character through his performance and emotional detailing.

The actor’s comments also highlight the impact of Hamza’s emotional arc, particularly the sequences in Dhurandhar: The Revenge involving his sister. Ranveer’s physicality, voice modulation, expressions and portrayal of rage became significant aspects of the character’s presentation. The performance has also been accompanied by a strong theatrical run for the Dhurandhar franchise.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is set to headline Pralay, which will also mark his debut as a producer under his banner Maa Kasam Films. The project will add another chapter to the actor’s upcoming slate following the success and attention surrounding his work as Hamza.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee steps down as casting director at Casting Bay to shift focus completely to acting career

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