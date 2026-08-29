The actor and entrepreneur co-founded brand introduces its first skincare range after three years of formulation and clinical testing.

Katrina Kaif is expanding her beauty business with the launch of Kay Beauty’s first-ever skincare range. Co-founded by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, the brand has introduced two skincare essentials — Hydra Glaze Essence and Hydra Base Water Crème — as it moves beyond makeup and into everyday skincare.

Katrina Kaif expands Kay Beauty into skincare with Hydra Glaze Essence and Hydra Base Water Crème

The launch marks a new chapter for Kay Beauty, which was founded in 2019 around the philosophy of ‘Makeup That Kares’. The brand’s latest offering extends that approach to skincare, with a focus on hydration, skin-barrier support and formulas designed with sensitive skin in mind.

Katrina’s own experiences with sensitive skin have played a role in shaping the new range. Years of working in front of the camera, spending long hours on film sets and frequent travel have influenced her approach to skincare. According to the brand, supporting the skin barrier, replenishing moisture and calming redness and irritation became key considerations in developing the products.

Commenting on the launch, Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder, Kay Beauty says, “My relationship with skincare has evolved through so many different phases of my life. Having sensitive skin, combined with years of working in front of the camera, long days on film sets and constant travel, has made me very aware of what my skin needs and how differently it can respond from one day to the next. Those experiences shaped so much of the thinking behind Kay Beauty skincare. Working closely with our formulation experts, we wanted to create an effective range that really focuses on the fundamentals I’ve come to value most: strengthening and supporting the skin barrier, deep cellular hydration and keeping the skin feeling soothed, calm and protected. It was equally important that the formulas felt lightweight and effortless to use, and created a beautiful, well-prepped base for makeup to sit smoothly. The range brings together Kare and performance in a way that feels like a natural extension to the Kay Beauty universe.”

The Hydra Glaze Essence is designed to provide deep hydration, deliver an instant glow and help refine skin texture. The Hydra Base Water Crème, meanwhile, is a lightweight moisturiser intended to hydrate the skin while helping strengthen and calm the skin barrier.

The products were developed over three years with leading formulators in Korea and Italy. The formulations have been clinically tested on Indian women with sensitive skin and were developed to combine efficacy with a gentle application. Biochemist and cosmetic futurist Nausheen Qureshi also worked closely with the teams during the development process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)



According to Kay Beauty, all formulas are fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, with the range supported by multiple clinically evaluated efficacy claims.

Adwaita Nayar, Co-founder and Executive Director of Nykaa, and CEO - House of Nykaa, adds, “Since its inception, Kay Beauty has been built around the belief that performance and care should go hand in hand. As consumers increasingly embrace a skin-first approach to beauty, skincare felt like a natural evolution for the brand. With this launch, we wanted to bring the same performance-led approach to formulations that are thoughtful, effective and uncomplicated, while staying true to our #MakeupThatKares philosophy. This range is an important step in expanding Kay Beauty into a more holistic beauty brand, rooted in how consumers are evolving their everyday routines.”

With the launch, Katrina Kaif and Kay Beauty are positioning skincare as a natural extension of the brand’s existing makeup philosophy, while bringing the actor’s personal relationship with sensitive skin into the product development narrative.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif ropes in Saba Azad for Kay Beauty’s Cashmere Lip Blur launch; new liquid lipstick aims to tap into 2026’s blurred lip trend

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