Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, has shared her views on the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. Addressing the debate over Kriti’s outfit and the presentation of the festival, Madhu said that while she agrees with the principle of “my body, my choice”, she also believes that certain boundaries and cultural considerations should be kept in mind.

Priyanka Chopra Jona’s mother Madhu Chopra weighs in on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad controversy: “Woh daayra zaruri ha

The advertisement featured Kriti in an ivory bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and long skirt as she tied a rakhi to her on-screen brother and a pet. The campaign aimed to highlight the idea that the bond of protection associated with Raksha Bandhan can also extend to pets. However, the advertisement faced criticism from a section of social media users, particularly over Kriti’s outfit and the way the festival was depicted.

Speaking to the media about the controversy, Madhu said, “My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people’s values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that.”

She further explained that people, including her own children, may wear such outfits for professional or personal reasons, but she believes clothing should also suit the occasion and setting. “Hamare bacche bhi pehente hai, kaam ke liye pehente hai, shauk ke liye pehente hai par jahan yeh normal ho aur mere khayal se acceptable aesthetically hona zaruri hai.”

Kriti, meanwhile, defended the campaign and questioned the criticism surrounding her appearance. “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I’m the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don’t have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions.”

She also explained the inclusion of pets in the campaign, saying, “Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other’s health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!”

Kriti further addressed the clothing debate, writing, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman’s respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Actor Kangana Ranaut also criticised the campaign, questioning its styling and portrayal of Raksha Bandhan. She said, “From all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/under garments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy.”

Later, Kangana clarified that Kriti’s bralette was not her primary concern. She said, “Who is stopping her from wearing whatever she wants? Who has ever stopped her? I don’t think anyone has bothered about her clothes.”

The controversy eventually led GIVA to withdraw the advertisement from all media platforms. In its statement, the brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra shares Sunday dump from Hyderabad feat. mother Madhu and daughter Malti Marie!

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