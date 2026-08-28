Dia said the supportive environment made her feel safe and that the experience ultimately helped her feel more confident and liberated.

Dia Mirza recalls ‘one of the most difficult’ things she did while shooting ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai’: “I had to strip bare in front of hundreds of men on set”

Dia Mirza recently opened up about a challenging experience from the early years of her career and recalled how the difficult moment eventually helped her become more confident and comfortable in her own skin. The actor spoke about the experience during a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Dia Mirza recalls ‘one of the most difficult’ things she did while shooting ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai’: “I had to strip bare in front of hundreds of men on set”

Dia recalled shooting for the song ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai’ from the 2004 film Tumsa Nahi Dekha. She revealed that filming the sequence required her to be dressed in very little clothing while being surrounded by a large number of people on set. Looking back, she described it as one of the most difficult experiences she had faced as a young woman.

She said, "It was possibly one of the most difficult things that I've ever done as a girl. Because I had to strip bare, almost down to underwear and a bra, in front of hundreds of men on set."

Despite how challenging the situation was, Dia explained that the experience ultimately had a positive impact on her. According to the actor, the people working on the shoot helped create an environment where she felt secure, allowing her to overcome her initial discomfort.

She further said, “It kind of liberated me in ways that I would have never imagined. And everyone working on it made me feel so safe.”

Dia Mirza entered the Hindi film industry at a young age and built her career without family connections in Bollywood. Before making her acting debut, she won the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000, which brought her into the spotlight.

In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film went on to gain a strong following, while Dia continued to establish herself with performances in films such as Parineeta and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

The actor continues to remain active in the industry and has several projects associated with her, including Alpha and Ikka. Her latest role sees her portraying Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa in the Netflix drama series Operation Safed Sagar.

Also Read : Dia Mirza says patriotism means living with “freedom from fear” ahead of 80th Independence Day

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