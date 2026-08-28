Mallika Dua has extended her support to Kriti Sanon amid the ongoing social media conversation surrounding the actor’s recent Giva Jewellery campaign. Sharing pictures of herself in a contemporary saree look, the actor-comedian described her post as an appreciation for Sanon, while also making a pointed reference to the jewellery brand associated with the campaign.

Mallika Dua supports Kriti Sanon on social media amid Giva Jewellery ad debate: “This is a Kriti Sanon appreciation post”

Sharing the pictures on social media, Mallika wrote, “This is a @kritisanon appreciation post”. She further added, “-None of the jewellery worn here is by Giva, obv ✌🏻”. Her post comes after Sanon faced criticism online over her appearance in a Raksha Bandhan-themed advertisement for Giva Jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)



Coming to the campaign, it featured Kriti tying Rakhi to her onscreen brother as well as her pet dog. While the concept of including a pet in the Raksha Bandhan celebration became a subject of discussion, sections of social media also criticised Sanon’s outfit in the commercial. The actor was seen wearing a white bralette crop top with a sheer sleeveless cape and matching pants.

The campaign subsequently drew support as well, with several social media users questioning the practice of judging women’s relationship with Indian traditions based on their clothing. Amid the discussion, the advertisement was taken down by Giva Jewellery. The latter also posted an apology note for the advertisment.

However, before that, Sanon had also addressed the broader conversation around women, clothing and cultural traditions in a social media post. In the statement, the actress had defended the decision of tying Rakhi to the furball stating how their ‘prayer and promise extends to dogs’ as well. She had also taken a stand against audience commenting on the outfit choice made in the advertisement. “A woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!!Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline,” a line in her statement had read.

Through her statement, Sanon emphasised that she associates Raksha Bandhan with the bond of protection and the emotional significance of family, while questioning the linking of a woman’s clothing with her cultural values.

Mallika Dua’s latest post adds to the support Sanon has received online following the controversy, while the wider debate around the campaign continues to generate discussion on social media.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon hits back at outfit criticism over Raksha Bandhan Ad: “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.