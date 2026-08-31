Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he was ready to REJECT Daayra due to S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi; admits Kareena Kapoor Khan was a BIG reason why he came on board: “When Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting, any actor would DEFINITELY meet her”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, producers Vineet Jain and Dr Jayantilal Gada and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey attended the trailer launch of Daayra at a multiplex in Mumbai. Prithviraj Sukumaran entertained the audience as he narrated how he came on board Daayra.

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he was ready to REJECT Daayra due to S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi; admits Kareena Kapoor Khan was a BIG reason why he came on board: “When Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting, any actor would DEFINITELY meet her”

Prithviraj Sukumaran began by saying, “I was offered Daayra when I had said yes to a very big film in South India – S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Hence, I knew that in the months ahead, I won’t have time to do anything else other than the films I was doing in Malayalam cinema and Varanasi. But when Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting, I presume any actor in this country would definitely meet her! Hence, I met her and prepared myself to very politely decline her offer.”

Prithviraj continued, “She narrates the film very, very well. I heard her narration and told myself, ‘Oh, damn! I can’t say no to this’. Then, I asked her, ‘Who is playing Ajuni?’. She replied, ‘I am hoping that Kareena would play that role’. I told myself, ‘Now, I have to say yes to this film’ (smiles). That’s how I came on board and I am so happy that I did this film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran raised laughs as he stated, “Meghna Gulzar is one of the nicest human beings I have met and one of the toughest filmmakers I worked with! I have had many arguments with her. But the thing with Meghna is that she never fails to answer a ‘why’. And I ask a lot of ‘why’s! Every time she asks me to do something in a particular way, I’ll ask her, ‘Why do you want me to do it that way?’. And then she would have this really specific answer with such clarity that I would walk back and think, ‘I am also a filmmaker. I should also be similarly equipped’!”

Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan BREAKS silence on Daayra’s clash with Vibe, starring brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu: “Both films will do well; GOLD toh mere ghar pe hi aayega!”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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