Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, producers Vineet Jain and Dr Jayantilal Gada and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey attended the trailer launch of Daayra at a multiplex in Mumbai. Prithviraj Sukumaran entertained the audience as he narrated how he came on board Daayra.
Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he was ready to REJECT Daayra due to S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi; admits Kareena Kapoor Khan was a BIG reason why he came on board: “When Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting, any actor would DEFINITELY meet her”
Prithviraj Sukumaran began by saying, “I was offered Daayra when I had said yes to a very big film in South India – S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Hence, I knew that in the months ahead, I won’t have time to do anything else other than the films I was doing in Malayalam cinema and Varanasi. But when Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting, I presume any actor in this country would definitely meet her! Hence, I met her and prepared myself to very politely decline her offer.”
Prithviraj continued, “She narrates the film very, very well. I heard her narration and told myself, ‘Oh, damn! I can’t say no to this’. Then, I asked her, ‘Who is playing Ajuni?’. She replied, ‘I am hoping that Kareena would play that role’. I told myself, ‘Now, I have to say yes to this film’ (smiles). That’s how I came on board and I am so happy that I did this film.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran raised laughs as he stated, “Meghna Gulzar is one of the nicest human beings I have met and one of the toughest filmmakers I worked with! I have had many arguments with her. But the thing with Meghna is that she never fails to answer a ‘why’. And I ask a lot of ‘why’s! Every time she asks me to do something in a particular way, I’ll ask her, ‘Why do you want me to do it that way?’. And then she would have this really specific answer with such clarity that I would walk back and think, ‘I am also a filmmaker. I should also be similarly equipped’!”
Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan BREAKS silence on Daayra’s clash with Vibe, starring brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu: “Both films will do well; GOLD toh mere ghar pe hi aayega!”
More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection
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