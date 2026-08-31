Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “Motherhood made me a BETTER actor”; reveals that her Daayra cop character is feminine: “She’s not ‘ab-main-mukka-maarne waali hoon’ types”; Meghna Gulzar adds, “She’s a cop who wears lipstick!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, producers Vineet Jain and Dr Jayantilal Gada and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey attended the trailer launch of Daayra at a multiplex in Mumbai. Several female actresses have played the role of police officers in the recent past, but Kareena Kapoor Khan assured that her portrayal of a cop stands out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “Motherhood made me a BETTER actor”; reveals that her Daayra cop character is feminine: “She’s not ‘ab-main-mukka-maarne waali hoon’ types”; Meghna Gulzar adds, “She’s a cop who wears lipstick!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan explained, “My character in Daayra is very sure and sensitive. I won’t say she’s assertive as such. She knows what she’s doing, particularly when it comes to this situation that they’re handling in the film. So, she’s not a typical butch cop. She’s a pretty cop also.”

Meghna Gulzar added, “She’s a cop who wears lipstick. Because women like wearing lipstick!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Just because you’re a cop, you don’t have to be a particular way. We have kept her feminine slightly because as women, we have to own who we are and we are proud of who we are also. So, regardless of whether or not you’re a cop or whether you’re wearing a trouser, it doesn’t mean that you have to become the ‘ab-main-mukka-maarne waali hoon’ type of a person!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan remarked, “The way Meghna has written Ajuni has given me more darja in my life. I feel that, as a mother, as an actor. It has stayed with me. I also feel that ever since I’ve become a mother, I’ve also become a better actor. I don’t know why (laughs).”

Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he was ready to REJECT Daayra due to S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi; admits Kareena Kapoor Khan was a BIG reason why he came on board: “When Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting, any actor would DEFINITELY meet her”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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