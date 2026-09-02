Preity G Zinta’s HILARIOUS Vibe confession: “I had to think of all the sad things in my life to keep a straight face”; REVEALS her love for Amazon: “I used to BLESS Jeff Bezos during Covid”

Kunal Kemmu, Chirag Nihalani, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, attended the trailer launch of their film Vibe at a multiplex in Mumbai. Preity G Zinta raised laughs as she spoke about her experience of working on the film and a lot more.

Preity G Zinta’s HILARIOUS Vibe confession: “I had to think of all the sad things in my life to keep a straight face”; REVEALS her love for Amazon: “I used to BLESS Jeff Bezos during Covid”

Preity G Zinta said, “I liked the fact that it was a funny film. I had also done a very serious film (Batwara 1947) after a very long time. So, I wanted to do something fun. Moreover, I wanted to do action. Where else will you get to beat up everybody else? So, I thought why not (smiles).”

She then talked about Kunal Kemmu, who not only features in the film as the lead actor, but is also its director, “He had a lot on his plate. It was not an easy shoot. We did 16- and 18-hour shifts back-to-back. When you see actors doing comedy on screen, they are not necessarily laughing during the shoot. But there were scenes where I had to be very serious. He (Kunal) didn't give me too many funny lines and I hold this against him! Hence, while delivering those serious dialogues, I had to think of all the sad things in my life, so that I wouldn't end up laughing during the take! Full marks to Sparsh as well. I did one scene with him where I almost fell down laughing.”

Preity G Zinta also added to the entertainment quotient of the event when she spoke about Amazon MGM Studios, which has produced Vibe. She remarked, “I always loved Amazon because I buy everything from it. During Covid, I used to bless Jeff Bezos and say 'Thank you, Amazon' because honestly, living outside India, I bought everything from Amazon!”

Vibe releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: VIBE Trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava turn unlikely heroes in high-stakes action comedy

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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