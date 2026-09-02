Kunal Kemmu on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in Vibe: “I am very happy and very proud that I could call ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ on a LEGEND like her!”

Kunal Kemmu, Chirag Nihalani, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, attended the trailer launch of their film Vibe at a multiplex in Mumbai. The film releases on September 18 and on the same day sees the release of Daayra, starring Kunal’s sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena’s hubby, Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, will feature in Haiwaan, which arrives in cinemas on September 11. Interestingly, Vanshika Dhir in Vibe plays the role of a girl named Kareena. And that’s not all. In one scene in the trailer, Kunal Kemmu’s mother-in-law and Soha Ali Khan’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, can be seen in an interesting character.

Kunal Kemmu on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in Vibe: “I am very happy and very proud that I could call ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ on a LEGEND like her!”

Kunal was asked about directing his mother-in-law. He smiled and said, “With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if she would be interested in doing a cameo in Vibe. She asked me, 'Can I know the synopsis of the film?' (smiles). I told her the film's story. She replied, 'That was a trick question. I was anyway going to do it'!”

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Kunal Kemmu continued, “She was gracious enough to accept the part. It’s one of those boxes I got to tick, and one I never imagined I would. I am very happy and very proud that I could call ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’ on a legend like her!”

At another point in the event, Kunal Kemmu spoke about the importance of the box office, "Whether you like it or not, box office is your barometer and your report card. It is on its basis that you'll get more opportunities and also the budget for your next film. If your film doesn't work, they won't trust you. If your film is bad and yet it works, they'll still trust you. But that's the best and worst thing about the box office. That's how the theatrical business has always worked."

Vibe releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan BREAKS silence on Daayra’s clash with Vibe, starring brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu: “Both films will do well; GOLD toh mere ghar pe hi aayega!”

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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