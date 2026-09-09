Preity Zinta opens up about Batwara 1947’s box office performance, saying she remains proud of the film and leaves its outcome to God.

After several years away from the silver screen, Preity Zinta returned to acting with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947. The period drama, which also stars Sunny Deol, was released theatrically on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. However, despite its ensemble cast and the significance of its subject, the film received decent-to-mixed reviews and did not make a significant impact at the box office.

Preity Zinta BREAKS SILENCE on Batwara 1947’s box office performance: “You can’t control what happens”

Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day, Preity opened up about the film’s performance and whether its box office underperformance affected her. The actor maintained that she remains proud of the project and believes an actor can only control the effort they put into a film, rather than its eventual reception.

She said, "First of all, I am very proud of the film, and it's a very overwhelming experience. And as an actor, I am always managing expectations. Once I am working, I put in my 100 per cent. As I said earlier, I believe in karam (deed). You do your karam and then leave the rest to god. You can't control what happens. So, you work as hard as you can on every film; I give my 1000 per cent and then leave the rest to God."

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What is Batwara 1947 about?

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore during the Partition of British India. The film is adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and centres on a Muslim refugee family that moves from India to Lahore after Partition.

Sunny Deol plays the head of the refugee family, who is allotted a haveli in Lahore. However, the family discovers that an elderly Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, continues to live in the house. The story explores how the two communities navigate their circumstances, while focusing on humanity, empathy and resilience amid the upheaval caused by Partition.

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The film features Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh, who plays the antagonist Yaqoob Pehalwan. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, while Santosh Sivan serves as the cinematographer.

Also Read: Preity Zinta on working 16-18 hour shifts for Vibe amid 8-hour workday debate: “I wanted to finish my work and go back to America to be with my kids…didn’t go out even for one evening”

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