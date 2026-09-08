The additional sequence was reportedly shot as part of the theatrical film but was eventually reserved for the next chapter.

Mirzapur: The Movie had another end-credit scene that was held back for Part 2; deets inside

Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal, has been generating significant buzz following its theatrical release. The film marks the big-screen continuation of one of India’s most popular cult franchises and has also left audiences with a glimpse of what could lie ahead in the story.

Mirzapur: The Movie had another end-credit scene that was held back for Part 2; deets inside

While the end-credit scene in the theatrical release has already teased a sequel, there is reportedly another sequence that was shot for the film but deliberately held back for Mirzapur: The Movie Part 2.

According to an independent industry source, “There was another end-credit scene that was shot for Mirzapur: The Movie but the makers consciously decided to hold it back for Part 2. The scene initially was to feature at the end of the film and set up what comes next, but the team felt its narrative significance would have a much bigger impact when the story continues."

The decision to reserve the sequence was reportedly part of the makers’ larger storytelling plan and was not influenced by the film’s box office performance. The source further explained that the sequel was always part of the plan, irrespective of how the first instalment performed theatrically.

For now, audiences have only seen the version of the film that was released in cinemas, while the additional sequence is expected to become part of the story in the next chapter. “The scene that was held back is now expected to feature as part of the next chapter of the film,'” the source adds.

The film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers. The film released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Excel Entertainment shares candid BTS moments from Mirzapur: The Movie sets

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