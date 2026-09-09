Mirzapur The Movie has rocked the box office and opened more than expectations. After collecting Rs. 24.47 crores on day 1, it went on to collect Rs. 31.30 crores and Rs. 35.18 crores on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Hence, it had a weekend of Rs. 90.95 crores. The film held very well on Monday, collecting Rs. 10 crores plus. In other words, it crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in just 4 days.

Trade predicts Mirzapur The Movie can EASILY enter Rs. 200 crore club: “Rs. 10 cr+ Monday after a HUGE holiday weekend is a remarkable achievement”

When asked whether Mirzapur The Movie can enter the Rs. 200 crore club, trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “It can but all it depends on how Haiwaan performs and opens.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan agreed that Rs. 200 crores lifetime is possible. Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal predicted, “The way it’s going, it can easily enter the Rs. 200 crore club. There’s not much opposition ahead. There’s Haiwaan, but it’s meant for a different audience.”

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, remarked, “It’s too early. Also, we should celebrate the success. The very fact that the film is clocking such numbers also calls for celebration. It has opened to big numbers, which no star has managed in recent times. What’s important is that the audience has come in hordes to see Mirzapur.”

Taran Adarsh is excited that both Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh put up huge numbers on Sunday, “They collectively earned Rs. 57 crores; imagine. All calculations on one side and these two films on another! Around Rs. 140 crores have come in over the weekend from these two films. This has left everyone speechless. It’s great news for the industry; I am not denying that. But we need to think and rethink. These kinds of films need to work at the box office.”

He added, “Mirzapur had such a massive weekend. And if it collects more than Rs. 10 crores plus on Monday, it would be such a huge achievement. Also, it’s a working day after a long weekend and yet, both films continue to get audiences.”

Raj Bansal opined, “Only two films are running right now – Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur. And both don’t have a star cast. If you see, even Awarapan 2 featured Emraan Hashmi, but he had not given a hit in the longest time. Even Saiyaara (2025) didn’t have a star. So, most of the films doing well are non-star-cast movies. The star cast films often fail to work as the budget goes sky-high. Hence, the success of a film often depends on the budget. Going to foreign locations, paying a bomb to actors – all this adds to the cost and often doesn’t translate into desired box office numbers. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh is made in just Rs. 2 crores. But when people wholeheartedly accept a film, there’s no stopping it.”

Also Read: Excel Entertainment shares candid BTS moments from Mirzapur: The Movie sets

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