Singer Darshan Raval has released his new single ‘Barsaat Lagdi Ae’, continuing what has become an annual monsoon release for the artist. The track is sung by Darshan Raval and Simran Choudhary, and composed by Young Veer.

Darshan Raval releases new monsoon single ‘Barsaat Lagdi Ae’ featuring Simran Choudhary

Raval has largely been associated with romantic and heartbreak tracks over the years. Barsaat Lagdi Ae moves toward a more playful tone while retaining the romantic theme that has run through his monsoon releases.

The accompanying music video follows two leads who narrowly miss each other as the rain continues to pour, with the visual thread resolving only once their paths finally cross.

Speaking about the song, Darshan Raval said, “Over the years, I’ve realised my fans almost expect a monsoon song from me, and that’s become a really special tradition. ‘Barsaat Lagdi Ae’ is all about those simple, happy moments that the rains bring. I had a lot of fun making it, and I hope it becomes a song people come back to every monsoon. There’s also a little surprise for my Blue Family in the music video that I’m really excited for them to spot.”

Raval described the song as an extension of a tradition his listeners have come to expect from him each monsoon season, adding that the music video also carries a detail intended specifically for his fan base, referred to as the Blue Family.

‘Barsaat Lagdi Ae’ has been released by Warner Music India and is available on all major music streaming platforms.

Also Read: Darshan Raval and Sandeepa Dhar spark soulful magic in new track ‘Nafrat’; watch

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