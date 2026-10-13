Madhuri Dixit offers inspiration for festive dressing with her collection of saree looks in different colours. From bright orange and classic red to royal blue and deep purple, the actress showcases how traditional drapes can be styled for Navratri. With a mix of embroidered designs, statement blouses and traditional jewellery, her looks offer ideas for those planning their festive wardrobe. Here’s a look at nine saree styles to take inspiration from this Navratri.

Navratri Special: 9 times Madhuri Dixit made a case for colourful sarees

Orange: Madhuri Dixit brings colour to her festive wardrobe in a bright orange saree featuring floral prints and a medium-width golden border. She pairs the drape with a sleeveless blouse and completes the look with traditional statement jewellery.

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White: For a more understated look, Madhuri opts for a white saree featuring delicate floral embroidery. She pairs it with a high-neck blouse and keeps the accessories minimal, allowing the detailing on the drape to stand out.

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Red: Madhuri makes a statement in a deep red velvet saree adorned with intricate golden work along the borders and hem. She styles her hair in a neat bun and adds pearl jewellery to complement the rich colour and detailing of the ensemble.

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Royal Blue: The actress embraces a traditional look in a royal blue net saree featuring a broad, embellished border. She pairs it with heavy traditional earrings, kadas and rings, balancing the detailed drape with classic accessories.

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Yellow: Madhuri opts for a bright yellow ensemble with elaborate embellishments that give the outfit a festive appeal. She styles her hair in a loose bun and accessorises with select pieces of jewellery, keeping the focus on the outfit's detailing.

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Green: An emerald green saree adds another traditional look to Madhuri’s wardrobe. Paired with a detailed blouse, the drape creates a coordinated ensemble. The actress wears her hair in loose waves and completes the look with traditional jewellery.

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Grey: Madhuri demonstrates how a neutral shade can work for festive occasions in a grey saree paired with a blouse featuring intricate floral embroidery. She styles her hair in soft waves and adds golden drop earrings and chunky bracelets to complement the outfit.

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Purple: A deep purple saree with broad golden borders forms the centrepiece of another of Madhuri’s looks. She pairs the drape with diamond jewellery, adding a contrasting element to the traditional ensemble.

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Peacock Green: Madhuri rounds off the list in a peacock green saree paired with a heavily detailed blouse. She completes the look with matching jewellery, bringing together the colours and embellishments of the ensemble.

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From vibrant shades to deeper hues and understated neutrals, Madhuri Dixit’s saree choices offer different styling ideas for Navratri. Whether paired with traditional jewellery or more minimal accessories, these looks provide inspiration for festive dressing while keeping the saree at the centre of the ensemble.

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