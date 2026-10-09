Two familiar names from Hindi cinema are coming together for a first. Sony Marathi's Kon Honar Crorepati (KHC) begins a new chapter this Monday, October 12, with Madhuri Dixit as host and Sonali Bendre in the hot seat for the grand premiere. The special episode comes with the tagline “Aata Khel Badalnaar (Now, the game will change)”.

Kon Honar Crorepati Premiere: Madhuri Dixit hosts, Sonali Bendre takes the hot seat in their first ever screen pairing

Despite long careers in films, Madhuri and Sonali have never shared the screen in a film, which makes this their first on-screen appearance together. The episode is described as a mix of Bollywood nostalgia, banter and the stakes of the game.

Playing for a cause

Sonali is playing in support of Happy Pet Foundation. She speaks about her work in animal welfare and her "Happy Podcast." In a conversation about running a household, the two actors agree that delegating work and sharing responsibilities are key to keeping things smooth. Sonali also reveals that her mother-in-law never lets her work in the kitchen.

What the stars said

Madhuri Dixit shared, "Sonali and I have never done a film together. But it's never too late! Today, we're finally together on the sets of Kon Honar Crorepati. It's a celebration, and I'm glad that I am starting this new chapter with you. Sharing the screen with you feels like such a special occasion. It is a celebration for me."

Welcoming Madhuri as host, Sonali Bendre said, "Kon Honar Crorepati now has a female host, and who could be better than Madhuri? I have always been a Madhuri Dixit fan, but I've also gotten to know her better. Her younger son and my son go to school together, so we meet often, but sharing screen space has never happened." She further added, "I'm not surprised at all about Madhuri as a host because she's such a warm person. Having known that warmth in her, I always knew she would be a very good host. She's a fantastic actress—there are no two ways about it. I have always admired her fabulous dancing, and I did get to see her dance here on the set. So that was fantastic for me. If someone out there is watching or listening, please write something for the two of us. I would love it!"

A tribute to Nana Patekar

The premiere has also been touched by the death of Nana Patekar. He had worked with Madhuri in the 1998 film Wajood and was scheduled to shoot for the episode over the weekend. He and Sonali were set to be among the show's first celebrity guests, with more Maharashtrian celebrities expected in the coming months.

Where to watch

The grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati airs on 12 October at 9 PM on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit gets a special surprise from fan who reveals her photo on his t-shirt on Kon Honar Crorepati

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