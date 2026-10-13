The actress shared pictures and videos from the event on Instagram, expressing her happiness at presenting the performance on the auspicious occasion.

Hema Malini continued her annual Navratri tradition by performing her popular dance ballet Durga at the Classic Convention Centre in Hyderabad on October 11, 2026. The performance was part of the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations and also coincided with Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. The 77-year-old actor later shared pictures and videos from the event on social media, offering a glimpse of her performance and expressing her happiness at presenting the dance production on the occasion.

Hema Malini performs as goddess Durga in Hyderabad for Navratri; watch

Hema Malini shares glimpses of her Durga performance

On Monday, Hema took to Instagram to share photographs from the event. One of the pictures showed her dressed as Mata Parvati alongside an actor portraying Lord Shiva. Reflecting on the performance, she wrote, "Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's 'Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations'. It also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

She also posted a video featuring moments from the dance recital and extended her festive wishes to her followers. Alongside the video, she wrote, "It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri. it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja."

Her performance received positive responses from social media users, with several praising her portrayal and continued dedication to dance. One user commented, "Beautiful to see you here at Classic Convention in our Hyderabad." Another wrote, "So beautifully divine." A third commented, "Thank you Hema Malini ji, for coming toHyderabad and for the beautiful performance." Another fan wrote, "Her love for art is beyond age. True artist."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Hema has continued to present her dance productions during Navratri over the years. Two years ago, on the fourth day of the festival, she performed in a two-hour dance drama in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, portraying different forms of Maa Durga.

Hema Malini on a possible return to films

Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam before entering Hindi cinema with Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Her filmography includes popular titles such as Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kasauti, Trishul and Mehbooba. Her last screen appearance was in the 2020 romantic drama Shimla Mirchi, directed by Ramesh Sippy and featuring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

In 2025, when asked about a possible return to films, Hema spoke about how the current style of filmmaking may not suit her. She said, “Aajkal jo picture banate hain usme main fit nahi hoti hoon! Mera fit hone jaisa banana padega… alag se.”

Apart from her work in cinema and classical dance, Hema is also active in politics. She currently serves as a Lok Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Mathura constituency.

Also Read : Hema Malini regrets missing Nana Patekar’s last phone call a week before his death: “I was shocked…”

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