Navratri fashion 2026: 7 Vedika Pinto looks to bookmark for Garba nights and festive celebrations!

Vedika Pinto has been making waves with her performance as Sudha in Musafir Cafe, but her fashion choices are also worth a closer look. From colourful lehengas and sharara sets to classic sarees and contemporary separates, the actor’s wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration for the festive season.

Navratri fashion 2026: 7 Vedika Pinto looks to bookmark for Garba nights and festive celebrations!

With Navratri around the corner, here are seven Vedika Pinto looks to bookmark, whether you are dressing up for a garba night, a family celebration or an evening festive gathering.

1. Vintage-inspired multicoloured lehenga

If bright colours are your go-to for Navratri, Vedika’s multicoloured lehenga is one to bookmark. The kalidar skirt features vertical panels in shades of ochre, terracotta, blush and deep indigo, detailed with floral and botanical motifs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

The embroidered blouse follows the same colour palette, while a mustard-yellow dupatta adds another layer to the look. The combination of traditional embroidery and varied hues makes this an easy pick for a festive celebration.

2. Contemporary plum lehenga

For an evening Navratri event, Vedika’s deep plum lehenga offers a more contemporary take on festive dressing. The embellished skirt is paired with a structured sweetheart-neckline bustier and a matching cape-style dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

Silver detailing along the dupatta, statement earrings and strappy heels add to the modern feel of the outfit. It is a good option for those who want the traditional lehenga silhouette without going for a conventional colour palette.

3. Mustard-yellow organza saree

Vedika gives the classic saree a festive update in a mustard-yellow organza number featuring botanical prints and delicate floral embroidery. A scalloped gold border and tassel detailing along the pallu add texture to the otherwise lightweight look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

She paired the saree with a matching embellished sleeveless blouse, pearl-drop jhumkas and minimal bangles. The bright colour makes this a particularly fitting choice for a daytime celebration.

4. Silver and black evening ensemble

Who says Navratri dressing has to mean a traditional lehenga or saree? Vedika’s silver-and-black ensemble offers an option for those looking for something more experimental.

The look features a silver halter-neck bralette with lattice beadwork, sequins and tassel detailing, styled with black high-waisted bottoms and a sheer black dupatta. Statement earrings, a drop necklace and a feathered cuff complete the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

This look can work for a festive party when you want to bring a more contemporary edge to your wardrobe.

5. Emerald green and Rani pink lehenga

Vedika brings together emerald green, antique gold and rani pink in this colourful lehenga look. The green blouse features a sweetheart neckline and gold zari embroidery, while the olive-gold skirt has subtle geometric detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

The rani-pink dupatta adds a vibrant contrast to the otherwise muted gold and green palette. Paired with statement chaandbali earrings and sleek hair, the outfit makes a case for mixing jewel tones during the festive season.

6. Sunshine-yellow sharara set

For a daytime Navratri celebration, Vedika’s sunshine-yellow sharara set brings plenty of colour to the occasion. The short embellished kurti features gold zardozi, mirror accents and multicoloured floral embroidery, with pearl detailing along the hem.

She paired it with matching pleated sharara pants and a dupatta featuring colourful floral borders and mirror work. Traditional jhumkas and soft waves complete the look, making it an option for anyone looking for a cheerful festive outfit.

7. Black lehenga with gold and silver embroidery

For an evening celebration, Vedika’s black lehenga offers a dramatic alternative to the usual bright Navratri colours. The strapless corset-style blouse is paired with a voluminous skirt featuring dense floral and botanical embroidery in gold and silver, along with mirror work.

A sheer black dupatta, choker, bangles and a statement ring finish the look. The outfit shows how black can work for festive dressing when paired with detailed Indian craftsmanship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopi Vaid (@gopivaiddesigns)

From colourful lehengas and jewel-toned separates to an organza saree, a sunshine-yellow sharara and an unconventional black ensemble, Vedika Pinto’s wardrobe offers several ways to approach Navratri dressing.

Her looks also show that festive fashion does not have to follow one formula. You can stick to traditional silhouettes, experiment with contemporary pieces or simply play with colour and accessories. Whether you are heading to a garba night or a family celebration, these seven looks offer plenty of ideas to bookmark for Navratri 2026.

Also Read: Vedika Pinto ups the heat in a crimson and black Rahul Mishra gown

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