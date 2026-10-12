The actor shared a picture with the young producer on Instagram, applauding her efforts in bringing the devotional drama to audiences.

Sanjay Dutt praises 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar of Hanuman Ansh; says “I’m so proud of you and will always stand by you”

Sanjay Dutt has extended his appreciation to producer Anupriya Nagar for her work on Hanuman Ansh, the recently released devotional drama that has been receiving appreciation from members of the film industry. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture with the young producer and penned a heartfelt note praising her efforts, particularly highlighting what she has achieved at the age of 21.

Sanjay Dutt praises 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar of Hanuman Ansh; says “I’m so proud of you and will always stand by you”

In his post, Sanjay Dutt acknowledged the work that went into bringing the film to audiences and expressed his support for Anupriya’s future projects. He wrote, “I’ve seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you’ve achieved for @hanumanansh at just 21 is truly remarkable! @anupriyanagar2709 It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you’ve brought people together, with everyone's blessings is outstanding! God bless you, bachcha. I’m so proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)



The actor’s message comes as Hanuman Ansh continues to draw attention for its subject and audience response. His post also puts the spotlight on Anupriya Nagar, whose association with the film has brought her recognition as a young producer working on a devotional story.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh traces the spiritual journey of Lakshmi Narayan, who later became revered as Neem Karoli Baba. The film explores themes of faith, service and spiritual transformation, with Shobhinaw Satyaa playing the lead role. Rather than relying on a conventional star-driven approach, the film has found its audience through word-of-mouth and appreciation from viewers drawn to its devotional narrative.

Sanjay Dutt’s note highlights the importance of the effort behind the film, while his assurance of continued support signals his encouragement for Anupriya’s work beyond this release. His message also reflects the attention the young producer has received following the film’s arrival in theatres.

For Anupriya, the recognition from an established actor such as Dutt marks a notable moment as she continues her journey in the film industry. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh has added to the recent conversation around devotional cinema and the role of audience recommendations in helping smaller films find wider viewership.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt responds to Maharashtra Minister’s request to speak in Marathi: “6 saal jail mein raha, tab bhi nahin seekh paaya”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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