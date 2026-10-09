Actress Vedika Pinto, known for her work in Musafir Cafe, made a style statement in a dramatic couture gown designed by Rahul Mishra. Featuring a bold colour palette, intricate embroidery and a sculpted silhouette, the ensemble brought together Indian craftsmanship and contemporary red-carpet fashion.

Vedika Pinto ups the heat in a crimson and black Rahul Mishra gown

The floor-length gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that extended into a flowing train. Its ombré palette transitioned from fiery crimson and ember orange to deep black, creating a visual effect reminiscent of flames and molten lava. The contrasting shades added depth to the ensemble, while the structured design highlighted its dramatic appeal.

Designed by Rahul Mishra, the creation stood out for its detailed hand embroidery, shimmering beads and faceted sequins. These elements added texture and dimension to the gown, enhancing its visual appeal. Delicate tonal fringes introduced movement to the silhouette, while abstract black motifs ran across the vivid red surface, creating a contrast between colour, texture and light.

The sculptural detailing further highlighted the craftsmanship behind the ensemble. With its combination of intricate embellishments and a contemporary silhouette, the gown brought an artistic approach to couture dressing. The design also complemented Vedika's appearance without relying on excessive accessories or additional styling elements.

For her beauty look, Vedika kept things understated to allow the outfit to remain the centre of attention. Her chestnut-coloured hair was styled in soft, cascading curls, adding a touch of softness to the dramatic ensemble. Warm bronze eye makeup and a nude-rose lip completed the look, while minimal jewellery and a clean neckline ensured that the gown's intricate detailing remained in focus.

Through this appearance, Vedika Pinto showcased a blend of statement fashion and restrained styling. The ensemble brought together Rahul Mishra's detailed craftsmanship with a modern approach to red-carpet dressing. From its fiery colour transitions to its elaborate embroidery and flowing train, the gown created a distinctive fashion moment, reflecting the appeal of couture designs that combine artistic detailing with contemporary elegance.

Also Read : Vedika Pinto on finding her place in the industry after Musafir Cafe: “The bachpan wali Vedika is very happy now because every day there is a new story”

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