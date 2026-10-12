Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram after staying away from social media for several years. The actor, who was last seen in Haiwaan, made his debut on the platform with a verified account. His arrival on Instagram caught the attention of fans, especially after his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan followed him. So far, Saif is following only Kareena on the platform.

Saif Ali Khan makes Instagram debut with first post on ‘Pataudi Library’; see post

Saif Ali Khan's first Instagram post

For his first Instagram post, Saif shared a couple of pictures from a library and introduced the subject through a caption that read, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..." The post offered a glimpse into his interest in books while keeping the caption in his characteristic style.

Although Saif created his Instagram account on Sunday, it was on Monday that his debut began attracting wider attention online. His decision to join the platform after years away from social media quickly became a talking point among fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

Netizens react to Saif Ali Khan's Instagram debut

Soon after Saif's first post surfaced, social media users began sharing their reactions in the comments section. Several fans welcomed the actor to Instagram, while others reacted to his caption and the timing of his arrival on the platform.

One user commented, "Finally the man who was genz before genz has arrived." Another Instagram user wrote, "Caption padh k hi samajh gya real wala hai ye (sic)."

A third user welcomed the actor, writing, "Sir, welcome here..great admirer of the way you carry yourself sir." The comments reflected the excitement surrounding Saif's social media debut. It remains to be seen what kind of updates, photographs and glimpses from his personal and professional life he will share in the coming days.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Haiwaan, which also featured Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was a remake of the Malayalam movie Oppam. However, it did not make a significant impact at the box office.

Saif currently has Hum Hindustani in his upcoming lineup. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the project is set to release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Race 4 could be in the works, although there has been no official announcement regarding the film. Saif starred in the first two instalments of the franchise, Race and Race 2. The third film featured Salman Khan in the lead role but did not leave a lasting impact at the box office.

With his Instagram debut now drawing attention, audiences will be watching to see whether Saif becomes more active on the platform and shares more glimpses of his life beyond films.

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to return on Koffee With Karan for Season 9

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.