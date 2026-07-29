Samay Raina roasts Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage by comparing him with Aamir Khan: “Aamir sir jaise game toh Munawar ne khela hai”

Samay Raina once again brought his trademark wit to the latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2, where he delivered a humorous dig at fellow comedian Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage. The joke came during a light-hearted conversation with actors Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, slated to hit theatres on July 30.

Samay Raina roasts Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage by comparing him with Aamir Khan: “Aamir sir jaise game toh Munawar ne khela hai”

While encouraging audiences to watch the film on the big screen, Samay said, “Par jokes apart, meri movie aa rahi hai 30th July ko—Bhai Tera Star Hai. Bhai, theatres mein aa rahi hai, so go and watch it! Aur agar bahut baarish ho rahi hai aur aap soch rahe ho ki ghar par OTT pe dekh lenge, toh aisa mat karna yaar!”

Raghav Juyal immediately interrupted him, clarifying that the film would not be arriving on streaming platforms anytime soon. He remarked, “Kya baat kar raha hai? Mat kar yaar. 1st August ko OTT pe nahi aa rahi hai. Arre, mat kar yaar! Waah, taali! Bhai Tera Star Hai film sirf theatres mein aa rahi hai. Theatre mein hi dekhni hai, OTT par nahi aa rahi.”

Samay then jokingly asked, “Lagi shrat?” To this, Raghav responded by comparing the film’s theatrical-only release strategy to Aamir Khan’s approach, saying, “Aamir Khan sir jaisa game khel raha hoon. Seedha theatre mein aaiye, theatre mein hi dekhiye.”

Seizing the moment, Samay quipped, “Aamir sir jaise game toh Munawar ne khela hai.” The remark drew loud laughter from the audience, as it appeared to reference the personal lives of both celebrities. The comedian seemingly compared Aamir Khan’s multiple marriages with Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage.

For context, Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in July 2026 after previously being married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Munawar Faruqui, meanwhile, married Mehzabeen Coatwala in 2024, marking his second marriage.

The joke featured in a special bonus episode of India’s Got Latent 2, released by the makers on July 27. Unlike the show's regular episodes, which stream on Netflix and Samay Raina’s YouTube channel, the bonus episode is available exclusively to YouTube members. However, several clips from the episode have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the humorous exchanges and candid moments from the show.

Also Read : Mukesh Khanna collaborates with Samay Raina months after saying the comedian “should be paraded on a donkey”

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