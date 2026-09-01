The actress revisited her television debut with Farah Khan and recalled how a chance encounter outside university led to her first acting opportunity.

Mouni Roy reveals she was spotted on the road before landing Krishna Tulsi role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: “Somebody from Ekta Ma’am’s team saw me walking”

Mouni Roy recently revisited the beginning of her acting journey and revealed the unusual way she landed her first television role. The actress opened up about making her debut as Krishna Tulsi in the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, nearly 19 years ago, during a conversation with Farah Khan for the filmmaker’s vlog. Farah visited Mouni at her Mumbai home, where the actress spoke about the circumstances that led to her first acting opportunity.

Mouni Roy reveals she was spotted on the road before landing Krishna Tulsi role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: “Somebody from Ekta Ma’am’s team saw me walking”

Recalling how she was discovered, Mouni Roy revealed that she was simply walking outside her university when someone from producer Ekta Kapoor’s team approached her. She told Farah, “I was walking outside the university. Somebody from Ekta Ma'am's team saw me walking on the road, and tapped me on the shoulder and said…”

Farah was visibly surprised by the revelation and responded, “That really happened? Kya baat kar rahi hai? We only hear these stories that someone was sitting in a cafe and was spotted by someone!” Mouni confirmed that the incident had indeed happened and added, “But it really happened. That's exactly how it came to be. It was Kyunki, where I played Smriti (Irani) di's grand granddaughter,” she stated.

Mouni also recalled that Krishna Tulsi had an interesting storyline in the show and brought about a positive change in Tulsi’s life. Her character was introduced as an orphan whom Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, discovers floating in the Ganga when she decides to sacrifice her life by giving herself to the river. The character was subsequently named Krishna Tulsi after Tulsi.

In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she was paired opposite Pulkit Samrat and later Akashdeep Sehgal in the series. Following the Star Plus show, Mouni went on to feature in several popular television shows. Her other notable projects include Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, where she played Sati, and Naagin, in which she portrayed shapeshifting serpent characters Shivanya and Shivangi across two seasons.

Also Read: Mouni Roy to star in Suresh Krissna’s new love story produced by Prerna Arora

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