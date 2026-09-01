The inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) began with a strong response from cricket fans, as a packed stadium turned up for the opening match at Voorburg Cricket Club in The Hague.

Abhishek Bachchan’s ETPL receives a strong response at its European debut

The first match featured Amsterdam Flames, led by Ireland’s Scott Edwards, against Rotterdam Dockers, captained by former South Africa star Faf du Plessis. The opening clash also highlighted the rivalry between the two franchises, with Steve Waugh’s team associated with Amsterdam and Jonty Rhodes’ team backing Rotterdam.

Several cricket legends, including Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and Matthew Hayden, attended the event. Their presence added to the significance of the league’s opening, as fans gathered in large numbers to witness the launch of a new T20 competition in Europe.

Commenting on the inaugural season of the ETPL, Abhishek Bachchan said, “To see the stadium packed and the League finally come alive was an incredibly proud and emotional moment for all of us. This was the beginning of something we had believed in from day one — bringing world-class cricket to Europe and creating a new platform for the game and local players to grow.”

Dublin Guardians owner Rahul Dravid also spoke about the league’s combination of experienced international cricketers and emerging players. He stated, “What made ETPL truly special was the incredible mix of world-class stars and rising talent. Seeing dynamic young players like Bas de Leede and Jai Moondra hold their own against top-tier opposition, alongside battle-tested stalwarts like Anrich Nortje running in with real pace, and Roelof van der Merwe bringing his years of experience, was exactly what we wanted to see. Having top international stars share the field and rub shoulders with the next generation elevated the standard of the entire tournament.”

The ETPL was established through a partnership involving the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, along with founders Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Kaul, Saurav Banerjee and Dhiraj Malhotra.

The strong turnout and atmosphere at the opening match reflected the interest surrounding the league as it began its first season.

The tournament also adds to Bachchan’s involvement in sports outside acting. He has previously been associated with sports ownership in India across disciplines such as kabaddi and football.

Through the ETPL, Bachchan and his partners aim to develop a professional T20 club competition in Europe, where cricket has traditionally had a smaller commercial and professional presence than in established cricket-playing markets.

The opening match marked the beginning of a new T20 competition and another step towards expanding cricket’s presence in Europe.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan extends best wishes to Abhishek Bachchan for European T20 premier league

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