Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have released the lyrical video of the song ‘Sanson Ki Mala’. The film, backed by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal in key roles. It marks the franchise’s transition from the streaming space to the big screen, bringing its familiar characters and world to cinemas.

Makers of Mirzapur: The Movie release ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ lyrical video

The film has been performing at the box office since its theatrical release, and the makers have now unveiled the lyrical video of ‘Sanson Ki Mala’. The song brings a romantic element to the intense world of Mirzapur and features moments highlighting the chemistry between the couples from the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

‘Sanson Ki Mala’ is sung by Madhur Sharma, with music produced by Vaibhav Pani. The song features lyrics by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Sharing the lyrical video on social media, the makers wrote, “‘Sanson ki mala pe, Simroon mein Pi ka naam’. ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ Lyrical Video Out Now! #MirzapurTheMovie, in cinemas now in Hindi & Telugu.”

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Also Read : Amul India gives Mirzapur: The Movie a ‘MASKAPUR’ twist with Kaleen Bhaiya creative

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