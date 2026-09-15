A Mumbai Ganpati pandal has added a Marvel-themed touch to its celebrations, with popular Avengers characters featuring prominently in its décor. Videos from the pandal have surfaced online, showing superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming part of the festive setup.

Marvel Superheroes join Ganpati celebrations at Mumbai pandal ahead of Avengers Endgame: Encore

The pandal is marking its 50th year, and its decorations include characters such as Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, among several other Marvel characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur (@sahyadrikridamandal.r)

The superhero-themed décor comes as Marvel fans in India prepare for the return of Avengers Endgame: Encore to cinemas on September 25. The film brings the conclusion of the Infinity Saga back to the big screen and also precedes the events leading towards Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tilak Nagar Festivals (@tilaknagarfestivals)

The Marvel characters at the Mumbai pandal have also drawn attention on social media, with videos and pictures from the celebrations being shared online.

Content creator Ranveer Allahabadia was also spotted at the pandal, posing with a Black Panther figure. The moment was shared on social media amid the ongoing Ganpati celebrations.

Also Read : From Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans: How the OG Avengers said yes to the Marvel Cinematic Universez

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