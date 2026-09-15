Orry recreated a fashion moment associated with Kim Kardashian as Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 reached its grand finale. The social media personality made an appearance in a yellow Balenciaga tape-inspired outfit featuring the fashion house’s signature typography, drawing comparisons to Kim’s look from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris.

Orry brings Kim Kardashian’s iconic Balenciaga tape look to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale

Kim’s original outfit featured a body-hugging ensemble wrapped in yellow Balenciaga-branded tape. The distinctive look attracted considerable attention during Paris Fashion Week and became one of the more talked-about fashion appearances from the season. The outfit incorporated Balenciaga’s branding across the yellow tape, creating a visual that was closely associated with the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation.

For the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale, Orry opted for a similar yellow-and-black Balenciaga-inspired aesthetic. His ensemble referenced the same tape-inspired visual while adapting it for his appearance on the Indian television show. The look featured the recognisable branding and colour combination, making the connection to Kim’s earlier fashion moment apparent.

Orry has often experimented with unconventional outfits and distinctive fashion choices during his public appearances. His latest look follows that approach while drawing from a fashion reference that has remained recognisable in popular culture.

The appearance also connects two different settings — Kim’s Paris Fashion Week appearance and Orry’s television finale look. While Kim’s outfit was presented as part of Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, Orry’s ensemble brings a similar visual language to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale.

The Balenciaga tape-inspired aesthetic has continued to be referenced in fashion and popular culture since Kim’s original appearance. Orry’s latest outfit is another instance of the distinctive look being interpreted in a different setting and with an individual spin.

Also Read : Orry talks about the struggles behind his glamorous image after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit: “Nobody sees beyond that – the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.