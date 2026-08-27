The box office can be highly unpredictable, as was recently demonstrated by the Chinese film Niu Lai. The animated venture released on August 5 and initially struggled to find an audience. But 10 days later, something extraordinary happened. Word spread on social media in China about its low-quality animation and unintentionally hilarious moments. As a result, from August 15, audiences began thronging cinemas, largely to laugh at the film’s absurd goings-on with their friends. Numerous videos have since gone viral showing moviegoers having a gala time, laughing out loud and even hooting at some of the film’s bizarre scenes.

Niu Lai effect: Trashy films like Gunda, Jaani Dushman, Deshdrohi were box office disasters; in 2026, social media could have made them BLOCKBUSTERS

In no time, Niu Lai entered the FOMO zone, with audiences feeling an increasing urgency to experience the film for themselves. As curiosity grew, the number of shows increased and so did its box office collections. At the same time, the film earned a degree of admiration after viewers learnt that it had been painstakingly made over five years by a mother-son duo, who were reportedly the only crew members. Another aspect that struck a chord was their decision not to use AI to enhance or fine-tune the animation. Ironically, several social media users later uploaded AI-enhanced versions of scenes to show how much better the animation could have looked. Yet, that only seemed to strengthen the appreciation for Niu Lai: despite its visibly low-quality animation, audiences respected the sheer human effort behind it, especially at a time when AI-generated art has become increasingly commonplace.

Nevertheless, one can safely say that 10% of the audience appreciated Niu Lai and even watched it on the big screen for these reasons. But largely, audiences entered the multiplex to laugh over the film’s content and animation.

Even Bollywood has produced films that were in the so-bad-that-its-so-good category. A few examples of such films are Gunda (1998), Jaani Dushman (2001), Deshdrohi (2008) etc. However, all these three films bombed at the box office. They found a life later on YouTube and then social media turned them into something else.

$1,000 TO $850,000 IN DAYS A Chinese animated movie went viral because people mocked how bad it looked - then paid to see it themselves. It made just ~$1,000 in its first 10 days. Now it has passed ~$850,000. - Made by a mother and son over 5 years

- Meanwhile, The Odyssey has… https://t.co/XioapgadPu pic.twitter.com/ZZruBeubrm — BuBBliK (@k1rallik) August 16, 2026

In other words, they came at a time when social media was non-existent. Niu Lai would have also sank without a trace had it been released in the 2000s. But it had a major advantage that it arrived at a time when social media is thriving. It is thanks to TikTok and other apps that netizens learned about the film and its substandard quality. It's on social media that these videos went viral and thus reached millions of people. In turn, it made viewers curious to check it out.

As a result, we believe that even Gunda, Jaani Dushman and Deshdrohi might have had a far more positive box office outcome had they been released in 2026. Gunda arrived in cinemas in 1998 and was largely dismissed as just another low-grade Mithun Chakraborty film of the kind he frequently did in that era. However, around 7-8 years later, it was rediscovered by a younger audience, who were amused by its bizarre characters, many of whom spoke in rhymes loaded with double entendres. Mithun Chakraborty, meanwhile, plays a coolie who, for some inexplicable reason, is seen at an airport rather than a railway station. One of the film’s most iconic scenes has Mithun taking cover behind a bicycle during a shootout, a hilariously futile attempt at protecting himself from bullets!

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, meanwhile, had huge names like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Manisha Koirala, Aftab Shivdasani, Rambha, Sharad Kapoor etc. and it marked the debut of singh Sonu Nigam. Armaan Kohli was re-launched with this film, which was made by his father, Rajkumar Kohli. The film is a revenge drama of a snake-woman and is special effects heavy. However, the script and execution were poor and a few scenes, especially revolving around molestation, have received lot of criticism in today's times.

But the goings-on in the film are absolutely absurd. Moreover, to see reputed actors working in such a film adds to the amusement. The film also stars Rajat Bedi, whose dialogue ‘Sabki izzat karenge toh lootenge kiski’ has achieved iconic status in the world of memes.

Finally, Deshdrohi is written and produced by Kamaal Rashid Khan and he also stars in the lead. It stars respected names like Gracy Singh, Aman Verma, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Kader Khan, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Raza Murad etc. The execution is very poor, while the performance of the lead actor got a lot of ridicule. Bhojpuri star turned MP, Manoj Tiwari, has a supporting role and one of his scenes have become cult.

These films got a new lease of life only after they bombed in cinemas. Had they been released in today’s social media era, that might not have been the case. Much like Niu Lai, users on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) would likely have uploaded clips of some of their most outrageous and unintentionally funny sequences. These videos could have gone viral, making audiences curious enough to experience the films on the big screen.

In no time, social media might have been flooded with videos of viewers laughing and hooting when Mukesh Rishi in Gunda says, ‘Mera naam hai Bulla, rakhta hoon khullaaaaaa’, or when Kamaal Rashid Khan in Deshdrohi mouths the now-iconic line, ‘Arre kaunsa shooter? Kaisa shooter? Yeh toh apna dost Shekhar hai’, followed by his unintentionally comic reaction after being shot by his best friend. Several scenes from Jaani Dushman would likely have triggered similar reactions inside theatres.

Had Gunda, Jaani Dushman or Deshdrohi released in today’s peak social media era, it is not impossible to imagine them crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark and even emerging among the biggest hits of the year. Of course, the success would have come for all the wrong reasons. But as Niu Lai has shown, in the age of memes, virality and FOMO, even ridicule can translate into serious box office numbers.

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