Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on raising Taimur and Jeh: “I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, he should go ahead”; reveals her favourite scene in Daayra: “I didn’t need any glycerine; I was NATURALLY choked”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, producers Vineet Jain and Dr Jayantilal Gada and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey attended the trailer launch of Daayra at a multiplex in Mumbai. The film deals with violence by a minor against another minor. Kareena was asked about what she feels about it, especially as a mother to sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on raising Taimur and Jeh: “I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, he should go ahead”; reveals her favourite scene in Daayra: “I didn’t need any glycerine; I was NATURALLY choked”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It’s the responsibility of the boy and man as well. I am a mother of two sons and, of course, I am terrified because as a mother, you want to do your best. You want to protect them. You want to also show them that they are responsible. So, the only thing I keep praying for is that men should be more kind. The perception is that girls are always sensitive. But that’s not always the case. There are men and boys who today have no fear of being sensitive and crying in front of a girl or their mother. I always tell my son, ‘If he wants to cry, he should go ahead’. He has to experience that and he has to know (what it feels like).”

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Kareena added, “There were some scenes in this film which would just automatically choke me. There’s a scene which I have done with my fellow co-star (pointing at someone in the audience); it’s also my favourite scene in the film. Meghna is not allowing me to say anything more! But it touches upon the belief that ‘galti hamesha ladki ki hi hoti hai’. You have to see that scene to understand the way Meghna has written it and the way she has communicated it. (It was so powerful that) I didn’t need any glycerine. I just remembered the lines. I was naturally kind of very disturbed and choked.”

Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Daayra trailer launch: Prithviraj Sukumaran ADMITS, “I am at that UNCOMFORTABLE stage where I have to tell my 11-year-old daughter what is safe and unsafe; if there’s an extra ounce of responsibility, it is with us, the men”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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