Amyra Dastur shares excitement about starring in Netflix comedy Chumbak: “It’s a beautiful story that brings together family, relationships, humour and the little moments that make everyday life special”

Amyra Dastur, known for her appearances in films like Mr. X, Kaalakaandi and Made in China, is gearing up for Netflix’s upcoming multi-generational comedy series Chumbak. Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by JD Majethia, the show features a large ensemble cast comprising several familiar names from Indian television and entertainment. With the trailer now released, audiences have been introduced to the show’s world of family, friendships, neighbourhood relationships and the everyday chaos that unfolds within a close-knit community.

Amyra Dastur shares excitement about starring in Netflix comedy Chumbak: “It’s a beautiful story that brings together family, relationships, humour and the little moments that make everyday life special”

Set in a contemporary Mumbai neighbourhood, Chumbak follows the lives of five families living next to one another. The story captures the celebrations, misunderstandings, emotional bonds and humorous moments that emerge as neighbours gradually become an extended family. Through relatable everyday situations, the series blends warmth and comedy while highlighting the quirks of community living.

Sharing her excitement about joining the project, Amyra Dastur said, “I’m really excited to be a part of Chumbak. It’s a beautiful story that brings together family, relationships, humour and the little moments that make everyday life special. Working with such a wonderful ensemble and a team like Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia has been a great experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences connect with the show and its characters.”

Amyra will be seen alongside Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar. While details about her role have not yet been revealed, her addition further strengthens the ensemble cast of the series.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, who also serves as co-producer, and produced by JD Majethia, Chumbak brings the creative duo back together for another ensemble-driven family comedy. The series was earlier announced as part of Netflix’s 2026 lineup and is scheduled to premiere on September 10, 2026, offering a contemporary take on the humour, warmth and everyday dynamics of neighbourhood life.

Also Read : Netflix announces Chumbak, family comedy series by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creators; premieres August 28

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