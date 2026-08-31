The cinema exhibition brand currently operates 57 screens across 19 locations and has 30 additional screens underway this financial year.

Ajay Devgn eyes Southern expansion as Devgn CineX gears up to add 18 screens in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by year end

Devgn CineX is set to expand its presence in South India with the addition of 18 screens across Bengaluru and Hyderabad by the end of 2026. The cinema exhibition brand will open an 11-screen megaplex in Bengaluru and a seven-screen property in Hyderabad as part of its next phase of expansion.

Ajay Devgn eyes Southern expansion as Devgn CineX gears up to add 18 screens in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by year end

The two upcoming properties will take Devgn CineX further into two of South India’s prominent entertainment markets. The Bengaluru venue will be among the brand’s larger properties, while the Hyderabad launch will mark its entry into the city’s cinema exhibition market.

Devgn CineX currently operates 57 screens across 19 locations in India. The company also has 30 additional screens underway during the current financial year. With the upcoming additions, the brand is looking to strengthen its presence across multiple markets and expand its overall exhibition footprint.

The expansion comes as cinema operators increasingly look beyond traditional theatrical viewing experiences by incorporating premium hospitality, food and beverage offerings, technology and other entertainment options. Devgn CineX has similarly positioned its properties around elements including premium dining, immersive technology and live screenings of major sporting events, including T20 cricket and the FIFA World Cup.

Its venues also offer curated food options, including bento-box concepts and healthier dining choices, while some properties can be used for corporate events and private celebrations. The company has also been developing digital engagement initiatives, loyalty programmes and data-led personalisation as part of its customer experience strategy.

Speaking about the upcoming expansion, Ajay Devgn, Founder, Devgn CineX, said, "Bengaluru and Hyderabad have always had a strong connection with cinema and the audiences here have given my films a lot of love over the years. With Devgn CineX, the aim is simple, to give them a great cinema going experience. These two properties are an important step forward and there’s a lot more to come.”

The company has also announced the appointment of Ajay Agrawal as its Chief Executive Officer. Agrawal brings experience across retail, infrastructure, financial services and consumer-focused businesses and will oversee the brand’s next phase of growth. Commenting on the expansion, Ajay Agrawal, CEO, Devgn CineX, added, “Bengaluru and Hyderabad are pivotal markets for us, and these two properties reflect the scale of our ambition. As we grow, our focus remains on building a future-ready organisation where every guest interaction, from the moment of booking to the last frame on screen, is seamless, personal and memorable,”

With the Bengaluru and Hyderabad properties, Devgn CineX is looking to build on its existing pan-India presence while continuing to expand its portfolio across key entertainment markets.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn brings futuristic cinema to Thane: Devgn Cinex opens luxury multiplex with motion seats

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