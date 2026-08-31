Daayra trailer launch: Prithviraj Sukumaran ADMITS, “I am at that UNCOMFORTABLE stage where I have to tell my 11-year-old daughter what is safe and unsafe; if there’s an extra ounce of responsibility, it is with us, the men”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar, producers Vineet Jain and Dr Jayantilal Gada and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey attended the trailer launch of Daayra at a multiplex in Mumbai. The film deals with violence by a minor against another minor. Prithviraj Sukumaran was asked what he feels about it as a father.

Daayra trailer launch: Prithviraj Sukumaran ADMITS, “I am at that UNCOMFORTABLE stage where I have to tell my 11-year-old daughter what is safe and unsafe; if there’s an extra ounce of responsibility, it is with us, the men”

Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “We are not worried just as parents. I am worried as a husband, as a friend to someone, as a responsible citizen of this country and yes, as a father as well. Unfortunately, as citizens, what can we do other than get worried and be hopeful? Yes, the film speaks about a very ugly truth within which society today exists, and we are all part of that society.”

Prithviraj added, “I have an 11-year-old daughter. I am at that uncomfortable stage as a parent where now I have to start talking to her and letting her know about what is safe and what is unsafe. If we were to live in an ideal world, we would never have that conversation. But we do not live in an ideal world. But what can we do as citizens other than talking to our children?”

He continued, “Make no mistake, the conversation should not just be with your girl children. It should be equally and vociferously with boys as well. I strongly feel that if there’s an extra ounce of responsibility on any side, it is with us, the men. We are the ones who should carry the torch to make sure that this conversation is spoken about.”

Daayra is about two characters on opposite sides. On this, he opined, “You really can’t take a side. The side is just that of justice. We are having this conversation because there’s a problem with the deliverance of justice. We are living in a system where the deliverance of justice is so cumbersome, so slow and so drawn out that it is humanly understandable that we sometimes lose hope in it. That needs to be addressed. In terms of justice, there are no two sides to it.”

He exulted, “I just hope for a day and time when the deliverance of justice is faster, more coherent and does not come with years and years of waiting for it to arrive.”

Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “Motherhood made me a BETTER actor”; reveals that her Daayra cop character is feminine: “She’s not ‘ab-main-mukka-maarne waali hoon’ types”; Meghna Gulzar adds, “She’s a cop who wears lipstick!”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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