The Bollywood star features in a special episode of Tea Brake ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, bringing Indian chai, British tea and motorsport fandom together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially joined the Google Android family, marking a global collaboration that brings together Bollywood, technology and Formula 1. The announcement was made by Menaka (MK) Shroff, Global Marketing Director, Platforms & Ecosystems at Google, who welcomed the actor as a global pop-culture icon known for her distinctive personality, confidence and influence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Google Android family in global collaboration With McLaren Racing’s Lando Norris

The association comes days after Kareena sparked curiosity on social media by sharing a post featuring a Google Android helmet. As reported earlier by Bollywood Hungama, the post led to speculation about the actor’s connection with Formula 1. She subsequently made an appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix, where her presence drew attention from fans, with several expressing curiosity about which racing personalities she might meet.

The collaboration now brings that connection into focus, with Kareena joining McLaren Racing driver Lando Norris for a special episode of Tea Brake. The crossover brings Indian chai and British tea together, offering a meeting of cultures, personalities and fandoms ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

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Google’s association with Kareena reflects its approach to connecting with audiences through cultural moments and experiences that extend beyond conventional brand partnerships. The collaboration also places Android and its latest innovations within the actor’s world, bringing together technology, individuality and personal expression.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Kareena has remained a prominent figure in Indian cinema and popular culture. Her work across films, fashion and brand associations has helped sustain her visibility across audiences, while her latest collaboration places her alongside personalities from the international motorsport circuit.

Her appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix had already generated conversation online, with fans sharing pictures from the event and asking for photographs of her with Formula 1 drivers. Lando Norris was among the names that particularly caught their attention, making the announcement of their joint Tea Brake appearance a notable development in the association.

The collaboration also highlights the growing intersection between entertainment and global motorsport, as Formula 1 continues to draw interest from audiences beyond its traditional racing fan base. By bringing together a Bollywood star, a leading technology brand and a prominent McLaren driver, the initiative connects different areas of popular culture through a shared experience.

Kareena’s addition to the Android family marks the latest international-facing association for the actor, combining her screen presence with Google’s technology ecosystem and Formula 1’s global appeal.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins hands with Google Android for a global collaboration

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