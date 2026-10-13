Katrina Kaif recently made a rare public appearance following her pregnancy, which led to discussions about her appearance on social media. The actress faced body-shaming and online trolling, with several users comparing her recent pictures with older photographs. Amid the criticism, actor Richa Chadha has spoken out against those targeting women over changes in their bodies after motherhood.

Richa Chadha slams trolls body-shaming Katrina Kaif after pregnancy; says, “They are just losers and they deserve to be ignored”

In a conversation with India Today, Richa, who became a mother in 2024, addressed the issue of body-shaming and questioned the tendency to criticise actresses who balance their personal lives with their professional commitments. She also argued that such behaviour does not necessarily originate within the film industry, pointing instead to social media users who target celebrities.

Richa said, "See, I don't think women should listen to anybody commenting on their body. The industry is very respectful of women who have babies and who have careers. All the fantastic actresses from Madhuri to Juhi Chawla to Rani Mukherjee, Sonali Bendre. I don't think it's the industry. It's the common man of India who is ugly and balding and has a disgusting paunch who thinks that commenting on Katrina Kaif or Aishwarya Rai is somehow making his life better. It's so funny. I find it really useless, and I honestly do think that it deserves much less space even in media discourse."

Richa Chadha Says Online Trolls ‘Are Just Losers’

The actor also pointed to the anonymity offered by social media, which allows people to post critical comments about celebrities without revealing their identities. She said that such users often believe they have the freedom to judge people who have achieved considerable recognition in their respective fields.

Richa added, "Industry is not like this. It's common people who have been emboldened by the anonymity of social media. Who think that they have hit the jackpot by leaving anonymous comments. They are beggars in their lives. But they think that they can talk about people who are like Miss World and Miss Universe. Like we owe them something. That's not how the world works. They are just losers and they deserve to be ignored."

Katrina Kaif Addresses Online Trolling

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif recently spoke about online criticism during an event in the UK. The actress emphasised the importance of not allowing social media narratives to influence one's self-worth or personal decisions.

She said, "I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life,"

Both actors have addressed the impact of online commentary on women, with Richa calling for body-shaming to be given less attention and Katrina highlighting the importance of making personal choices without being influenced by social media criticism.

Also Read : Richa Chadha unveils Mumbai’s hidden stories in Musafiri as first episode drops today: “I hope that even those who have lived in Mumbai all their lives will look at the city differently””

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