Kareena Kapoor Khan has come on board for an interesting partnership with Google Android, bringing her star presence to a new global collaboration that brings together entertainment, technology and sport. The association is expected to see Kareena feature in a special campaign for the global brand, with the first glimpse already creating curiosity around what the collaboration has in store.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins hands with Google Android for a global collaboration

The initial tease features Kareena alongside a racing helmet, hinting at a sporting or racing-related theme while keeping the details of the campaign under wraps. The unexpected combination of Kareena, technology and sport has added to the intrigue, with more details about the association expected to be revealed soon.

The collaboration comes at a time when Kareena continues to remain one of the prominent names in the Hindi film industry. While she has maintained a steady presence through films and brand associations, her most recent theatrical release was Daayra.

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Her latest association with Google Android adds another dimension to her work beyond cinema. With the campaign combining technology, entertainment and sport, the partnership is expected to showcase Kareena in a different setting. The racing helmet seen in the first tease has already offered a glimpse into the campaign’s visual direction, although the larger concept and Kareena’s role in it is yet to be unveiled.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes Mira Rajput to What Women Want: “Everyone is excited about this”

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