Shriyam Bhagnani is set to headline Sumo Didi, a sports biopic based on the life of Hetal Dave, recognised as India’s first professional female sumo wrestler. The film explores Dave’s journey into a sport that has traditionally been associated with men and the challenges she faced while pursuing it.

Sumo Didi actor Shriyam Bhagnani says playing Hetal Dave pushed her “physically and emotionally”

Chaitanya Sharma also features in the film, alongside Anubha Fatehpuriya, the late Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor.

For Shriyam, Sumo Didi marks her first lead role. Speaking about taking on the part, the actor acknowledged the responsibility that came with portraying a real person and preparing for a physically demanding role.

“This film is my first lead outing and that was a huge responsibility to shoulder on top of that the role was complex. It felt like an uphill climb when I started and I still can't believe that it's releasing this month,” she said.

Shriyam Bhagnani on preparing for the role

Shriyam said playing Hetal required both physical and emotional preparation. She also described the experience as one that changed her understanding of strength and resilience.

“Playing Hetal Dave has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life. Her journey is not just about becoming a sumo wrestler; it is about learning to believe in yourself when the world keeps telling you that you are different,” she said.

The actor added that the preparation went beyond the physical demands of portraying a sportsperson.

“Preparing for the role pushed me physically and emotionally, but it also changed the way I look at strength and resilience,” Shriyam said.

According to the actor, Dave’s story continued to stay with her after filming wrapped. She also expressed hope that audiences would connect with the journey portrayed in the film.

“Hetal’s story stayed with me long after we finished filming, and I’m really happy that the trailer is now out. I hope audiences discover her journey, feel inspired by it and carry a little bit of her courage with them,” she added.

Sumo Didi explores Hetal Dave’s journey

Sumo Didi follows Hetal Dave’s journey as she takes up sumo wrestling and challenges perceptions surrounding women, body image and sporting ability.

Shriyam, who has previously appeared in City of Dreams and Netflix’s Aap Jaisa Koi, plays the titular character. The film is positioned as a sports drama based on Dave’s life and her journey in professional sumo wrestling.

Also Read: Jio Studios’ Sumo Didi to screen at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival 2024 (NYIFF) on June 2

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