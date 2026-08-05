Sonakshi Batra says Mishmee Das’ entry will bring new challenges for Jagadhatri and Shivaay

Zee TV's Jagadhatri has introduced a new character with actor Mishmee Das joining the show as SSP Jahnvee Ganguly. The latest storyline sees Jahnvee entering Jagadhatri and Shivaay's professional circle, bringing fresh developments to the narrative and adding a new dimension to their equations.

Sonakshi Batra says Mishmee Das’ entry will bring new challenges for Jagadhatri and Shivaay

Speaking about the ongoing track, Sonakshi Batra, who plays the titular role, shared that viewers can expect more emotionally charged moments as the story progresses.

Talking about sharing screen space with Mishmee Das, Sonakshi said the evolving relationship between their characters has been engaging to portray.

"Jagadhatri and Jahnvee's face-off is going to bring a lot of intensity, tension and unexpected twists to the story. Both of them are strong, confident women who are not willing to back down, so their one-on-one scenes have a very interesting energy to them," she said.

The actor also praised her co-star, adding, "I have really enjoyed performing these scenes with Mishmee Das because there is so much passion and emotion in their equation, and she is a wonderful co-actor to share that intensity with."

Sonakshi revealed that Jahnvee's growing bond with Shivaay also introduces a new emotional layer for her character.

"Jagadhatri is slowly beginning to realise her feelings for Shivaay, and seeing Jahnvee's growing closeness with him is making her jealous, which is a completely new emotion for her," she shared.

According to the actor, the new track will push the lead characters to confront emotions they may have previously ignored.

"I think Jahnvee's entry will open up many doors for Shivaay and Jagadhatri and make them confront feelings that they may have been avoiding. There is a lot that is going to unfold through this storyline, and I'm really enjoying exploring this new side of Jagadhatri. I'm sure the audience will have a lot to look forward to as this equation gets more complicated," she added.

The current storyline follows Jahnvee's arrival as a senior officer, with her questioning Jagadhatri's past decisions while also developing a closer rapport with Shivaay, setting the stage for new conflicts and emotional developments in the episodes ahead.

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