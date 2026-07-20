The actor has added a premium freehold residence on St Martin Road, which was registered on July 14, to his real estate portfolio.

Actor John Abraham has made a significant addition to his real estate portfolio by purchasing a premium bungalow in Mumbai's prestigious Bandra (West) neighbourhood. According to property registration documents reviewed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras, the transaction was officially registered on July 14, 2026.

John Abraham buys bungalow for Rs. 84 crores in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality

Situated on St Martin Road in Bandra (West), one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential addresses, the freehold property has been acquired for a registered consideration of Rs. 84 crores . The locality is known for its upscale residences and is home to several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry.

As per the registered documents, the property stands on a 1,017.60-square-metre plot and includes an existing bungalow with a built-up area of approximately 193.12 square metres. In addition, the premises also feature an outhouse measuring around 31.50 square metres.

The acquisition marks another notable high-value real estate transaction involving a Bollywood celebrity, with Bandra (West) continuing to remain one of the city's most preferred destinations for luxury residential investments.

While John Abraham largely keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, the actor has consistently made headlines for his work across diverse genres as well as his business ventures. Over the years, he has built a filmography that balances intense action entertainers, politically driven dramas, negative roles, and mainstream commercial cinema, earning appreciation for his versatility. The actor was recently seen in the political thriller The Diplomat, followed by the action-packed Tehran, further strengthening his reputation for choosing content-driven projects alongside commercial entertainers.

Looking ahead, John has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. He is set to portray Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an upcoming untitled film based on the celebrated former police officer's life and career. The project has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers eager to see the actor step into another real-life character.

Apart from that, fans can also look forward to seeing John reprise one of his most popular roles as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in Force 3, the third instalment of the successful action franchise. The film is expected to continue the high-octane action and intense storytelling that made the previous entries audience favourites.

With a major property acquisition and an exciting slate of films on the horizon, John Abraham continues to make headlines both on and off the screen.

Also Read: John Abraham accidentally says “I love you” after Orry’s word challenge; viral video leaves fans amused

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