Proceeds from the initiative will support animal welfare, while the pre-owned collection also highlights the environmental impact of choosing previously owned fashion.

Jacqueliene Fernandez has launched a charity closet sale through her social initiative YOLO Foundation, creating a fundraising avenue aimed at supporting animal welfare and promoting the reuse of fashion. The collection includes pieces from the actor’s personal wardrobe, ranging from red carpet and performance looks to high street fashion, athleisure and limited-edition accessories.

Jacqueliene Fernandez launches Charity Closet Sale with YOLO Foundation; red carpet looks and accessories up for sale

The initiative is being organised with the aim of making contributions to animal welfare more accessible while giving fans and fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to purchase pieces associated with Jacqueliene. The collection includes options across different price points, with everyday outfits as well as statement pieces made available to buyers.

Speaking about the initiative, Jacqueliene said, “At YOLO Foundation, we believe in making giving accessible, and connecting broadly in as many ways as possible. I’ve loved the process of sifting through some of my favourite clothes and accessories, and imagining the new life they will have with someone else, all while helping raise funds for our furry friends.”

The inaugural closet sale will benefit Raksha Foundation, which works in the area of animal welfare. The organisation said, “We are incredibly grateful to Jacqueliene and YOLO for choosing to support animal welfare through this initiative. Every contribution can make a meaningful difference to animals who need food, medical care, shelter and protection. We hope this beautiful idea inspires more people to see that the choices we make every day can create a positive impact far beyond ourselves.”

The collection is available to buyers globally through DolceVee.com/JacquelineFernandez. The initiative also incorporates an environmental impact component, allowing buyers to view estimates related to the environmental savings associated with purchasing pre-owned fashion instead of newly manufactured clothing.

According to estimates calculated using the Dolce Vee Clothing Environmental Footprint Calculator, developed in partnership with the Centre for Environmental Research & Education, Jacqueliene’s collection is estimated to save more than 850 kg of carbon and 6,40,000 litres of water when purchased pre-owned rather than being newly manufactured.

Dolce Vee founder Komal Hiranandani also spoke about the collaboration. She said, “Jacqueliene has been a true style icon, and fans have been calling out for her closet sale for years. They won’t be disappointed - the collection she has put together is expansive and exquisite! We’ve seen how deeply and genuinely her passion for animals runs, so bringing her closet sale to life for this cause has been extremely rewarding.”

Through the YOLO Foundation initiative, Jacqueliene Fernandez’s wardrobe is being repurposed as a fundraising resource, combining the charity sale with a focus on extending the life cycle of fashion and supporting animal welfare.

Also Read: Happy birthday Jacqueliene Fernandez: 8 Times Kick actress owned the international fashion scene

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