Jacqueliene Fernandez has long been admired not just for her infectious sunshine energy, global appeal, and unwavering positivity but also for her impeccable sense of style that effortlessly transcends borders. Whether she is attending prestigious international events or making glamorous public appearances, the actress continues to showcase why she is regarded as one of the industry's most fashionable stars. Every outfit reflects confidence, elegance, and individuality, proving that Jacqueliene doesn't just follow trends, she sets them. Her recent global appearances once again reaffirm her status as the ultimate fashion diva, with each ensemble making a striking statement. As Jacqueliene celebrates her birthday on August 11, let's take a look at her eight most stunning international fashion moments.

Happy birthday Jacqueliene Fernandez: 8 Times Kick actress owned the international fashion scene

1. A Fairytale in Black, Gold & Ivory

At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, Jacqueliene looked every bit the modern-day princess in a dramatic couture gown featuring a structured bodice, opera gloves, and an oversized floral accent. Paired with a sleek bun and elegant diamond jewellery, the look perfectly balanced vintage sophistication with contemporary glamour, making it one of her most unforgettable fashion moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

2. Effortless Chic in Classic Black

Proving that less is often more, Jacqueliene stunned everyone again at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a strapless black embellished mini dress. Styled with sparkling statement jewellery and soft waves, she carried the timeless silhouette with effortless confidence, letting her radiant smile and graceful presence elevate the entire look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

3. Elegance Redefined

In a floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline and a beautifully draped silhouette, Jacqueliene embodied understated luxury at the Paris Fashion Week. Her sleek hairstyle, minimal accessories, and poised demeanour highlighted her ability to make monochrome dressing look incredibly powerful and sophisticated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

4. Soft Glamour in Blush Tones

Showcasing feminine elegance, Jacqueliene turned heads in a blush pink body-contouring gown featuring sheer gloves and delicate diamond jewellery at the Italian Global Series Festival, 2025. The romantic silhouette, paired with her signature soft waves and natural makeup, created a graceful look that effortlessly blended modern glamour with timeless sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

5. Metallic Old-Hollywood Glamour

At Cannes Film Festival 2024, Jacqueline wore a strapless, bronze metallic liquid-knit gown that contours her silhouette against a retro backdrop. She carries the look with high drama, using an arched-back pose, swept-back updo, and minimal diamond accents to evoke vintage celebrity glamour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

6. Royal Ethereal Chic

At Venic Film Festival 2023, Jacqueliene paired a heavily embellished white-and-gold mini corset dress with a floor-sweeping opera cape featuring puffed sleeves. Resting one hand on her hip, balancing the high-fashion structure and flowing drama with confident, regal poise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

7. Ocean-Side Siren Serenity

Jacqueliene owned the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in the ice-blue halter-neck gown styled with fluid fringe detailing down the bodice and skirt. With loose beach waves and a relaxed posture, she carried the ensemble with a calm, effortless, and summer-chic attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

8. Old Hollywood Romance in Crimson

Jacqueliene exudes timeless glamour at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in a captivating crimson ensemble, featuring a structured velvet bodice seamlessly paired with a floor-length satin skirt. She effortlessly drapes a dramatic satin wrap crafted with sculptural rosettes over her arms, adding a strike of high-fashion volume and theatrical elegance, complementing the classic Old Hollywood charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Also read: Jacqueliene Fernandez reveals Akshay Kumar convinced her to go ‘Paris Hilton blonde’ for Welcome To The Jungle: “You need to be blonde”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.