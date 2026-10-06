Sara Ali Khan opens up on exploring a new side with Udta Teer; says, “I am playing a character that has a certain depth to her”

Sara Ali Khan has been taking on different kinds of roles as she looks to explore characters that offer her something new as an actor. Her upcoming film Udta Teer is one such project, with Sara saying that the character allows her to portray a side of herself that she has not explored in the same way before.

Sara Ali Khan opens up on exploring a new side with Udta Teer; says, “I am playing a character that has a certain depth to her”

Speaking about the film and what attracted her to the project, Sara described Udta Teer as a different experience in her filmography. “Udta Teer is one of the freshest films I have been a part of. It is a very funny, new and original film. I am playing a character that has a certain depth to her in a way that I haven't really played before,” she said.

For Sara, taking on a role is also about the opportunity to experience situations and emotions that may not be part of her everyday life. She said that exploring different characters allows her to step outside familiar experiences and express emotions through her work.

“I’m just hoping to be able to tell more different kinds of stories and get to experience and then express emotions that I can't in my daily life because our lives are just as limited as they are,” she added.

With Udta Teer, Sara is therefore exploring both a different story and a character with layers that she says are new for her. The film also marks another attempt by the actor to choose roles that allow her to experiment rather than remain within a familiar space.

Sara has previously spoken about wanting to take on varied characters, and her comments about Udta Teer reflect that approach. For her, acting provides an opportunity to explore perspectives and emotional situations beyond her own experiences.

The film gives her a chance to work in a comic setting while also portraying a character with a deeper side. As Sara continues to look for varied stories, Udta Teer adds another different role to her upcoming slate and offers audiences a look at an aspect of her acting that she says she has not explored before.

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More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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